ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins to retire Jim Kaat’s number (36) in July

By Betsy Helfand
Pioneer Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jim Kaat saw Rod Carew, Kent Hrbek, Bert Blyleven, Tony Oliva, Tom Kelly and Joe Mauer appear on a recent video call, he assumed the group had gathered to congratulate him on his recent election to the Hall of Fame. It wasn’t until Carew started talking that he...

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Morning Sports Update: Jim Kaat, Skyforce, Chiefs, Gophers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Here are the early Thursday morning sports highlights. *The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 96-95 decision to the Agua Caliente Clippers in the last two possessions on last (Wednesday) night in Ontario, California. The Skyforce, now 2 and 2 went 2 and 1 on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Arkansas baseball player, Rays bullpen catcher, dies 'unexpectedly' at 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28, the team announced. The Rays drafted Ramirez in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he spent 3 seasons in the Minor League System before being released. The Rays invited Ramirez to join the team’s staff in 2019. He’s been the bullpen catcher for the last 3 seasons.
MLB
CBS Boston

Dan Shaughnessy Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame, But Does Vote For Jeff Kent

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, a handful of BBWAA members make some headlines for their Baseball Hall of Fame ballots. This year, Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe is one of those members. The seven members on the Globe staff who have Hall of Fame voting privileges shared their choices with the world on Tuesday, and it was Shaughnessy’s ballot that certainly stood out — both for which players he didn’t vote for and for which player he did vote for. Shaughnessy only used one of his 10 available votes. He didn’t use it on David Ortiz, who’s in his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nathan
Person
Joe Mauer
Person
Bert Blyleven
Person
Kent Hrbek
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Kirby Puckett
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Rod Carew
Person
Harmon Killebrew
Person
Jim Kaat
CBS Sports

How Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, others can still make Hall of Fame if they fall short in last year on ballot

This is the 10th and final voting cycle on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot for a trio of controversial Hall of Fame candidates who have gotten pretty close to induction, trickling down to a fourth who hasn't. As things are currently tracking, it looks like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling will fall short of the 75-percent threshold required for induction into the Hall. Sammy Sosa is also in his 10th year, though he hasn't even gotten to 20 percent.
MLB
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Hall Of Fame#The Washington Senators#Cooperstown#Gold Glove
blackchronicle.com

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa make Matt Snyder’s hypothetical ballot; A-Rod left out

As the late, great Tom Petty once sang, The Waiting is the hardest part. I first visited the Baseball Hall of Fame when I was 8 years old. Each of the three Snyder kids got to pick out something from the gift shop. I got Hall of Fame baseball cards. I can still picture the cards of John McGraw, Joe McGinnity and the like up to the true early titans like Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner. I continued on in attempting to collect as much information about Hall of Famers as possible throughout my childhood. I made all-time teams for the likes of the Cubs, Red Sox, Giants, Pirates, Reds, etc. on Nintendo’s immortal Baseball Stars. After I saw “Soul of the Game” on HBO, I became obsessed with learning about the Negro Leagues greats like Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. I read everything I could find on Jackie Robinson, who has become my baseball version of a hero.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Jon Lester, former New York Yankees nemesis, retires from baseball

Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs lefty Jon Lester has retired from baseball. Veteran lefty and longtime New York Yankees nemesis Jon Lester has retired from baseball, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. As both a New York Yankees fan and sportswriter who covers them, this is certainly bittersweet....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Viva El Birdos

My 2022 Hall of Fame Ballot

Last week VEB introduced their community Hall of Fame vote. If you haven’t already, take a few minutes to go and vote in the poll. It’s a fun way to have your say in the Hall of Fame voting process and to see where we, as a community, differ from the baseball writers.
BASEBALL
Pinstripe Alley

Oscar Gamble was an underrated great Yankee slugger

It’s been nearly 50 years since the designated hitter was introduced to the American League. Since then, huge names such as David Ortiz and Edgar Martinez managed to maximize their impact by occupying that position and leaving first base to better fielders. All signs indicate the inclusion of an universal DH once the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is reached.
MLB
CBS Chicago

Former Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Announces Retirement

CHICAGO (CBS)– Jon Lester announced his retirement  Wednesday. The cornerstone of the Cubs’ transformation into contenders and eventually champions has called it quits after 16 big league seasons. The all-star pitcher started a 6-year run with the cubs in 2015, helping end a century-long world series title drought. Lester, who turned 38 on Friday, won two other rings in Boston and also beat cancer. We saw just how beloved Lester is on the North Side when he returned to Wrigley with the Washington Nationals last summer. He ends his career with 200 victories.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy