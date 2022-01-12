Reyna, Weah Uncertain for US World Cup Qualifiers

In what is likely to be a pivotal year for both national soccer teams, U.S. Soccer says it’s making progress in labor negotiations with the women’s squad—but that’s yet to happen with the men. “We have been encouraged by the constructive nature of our recent CBA negotiations with the Women’s National Team,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone wrote in an open letter to the federation’s fans Tuesday. “These discussions have benefited greatly from the consistent and active participation of the women’s players at the bargaining table.” U.S. Soccer and WNT representatives have met frequently, including several collective bargaining sessions this month...

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO