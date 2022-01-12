ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reyna, Weah Uncertain for US World Cup Qualifiers

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Midfielder Gio Reyna and forward Tim Weah remain uncertain for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers, which start...

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Trinity Rodman called up for USWNT camp

Trinity Rodman -- the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year in 2021 -- is among the 25 players called into the first camp of the year for the U.S. women's national team, which announced its roster Wednesday. This is the first time that Rodman, 19, has accepted a...
FIFA
abc17news.com

Brazil excludes unvaccinated Lodi from World Cup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has announced his squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifier matches, leaving out injured star Neymar and noting that defender Renan Lodi wasn’t selected because he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. Team director Juninho Paulista noted that Lodi wouldn’t have been able to enter Ecuador for an away game in Quito. He would also need to enter a five-day quarantine when flying to Brazil ahead of the following match against Paraguay in Belo Horizonte.
SOCCER
ESPN

Barcelona's Dani Alves makes return to Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Brazil coach Tite has recalled Dani Alves for the final two World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay. Real Madrid's 21-year-old attacking pair Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have also been named in the 26-man squad. Neymar, who is recovering from an ankle injury sustained with Paris Saint-Germain in November, has...
MLS
The Independent

Alphonso Davies stops training after mild inflammation of heart discovered

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed Alphonso Davies has stopped training due to a mild inflammation of the heart.The Canadian international has been absent of late after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.After conducting medical checks on Thursday, upon his return to the training ground this week following a period of isolation, a mild sign of myocarditis was detected in Davies.Nagelsmann, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match with Cologne told reporters: “Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation...
SOCCER
Sportico

U.S. Soccer Touts Progress on Women’s CBA as Men’s Talks Stall

In what is likely to be a pivotal year for both national soccer teams, U.S. Soccer says it’s making progress in labor negotiations with the women’s squad—but that’s yet to happen with the men. “We have been encouraged by the constructive nature of our recent CBA negotiations with the Women’s National Team,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone wrote in an open letter to the federation’s fans Tuesday. “These discussions have benefited greatly from the consistent and active participation of the women’s players at the bargaining table.” U.S. Soccer and WNT representatives have met frequently, including several collective bargaining sessions this month...
PASADENA, CA
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Sports
Sportico

Four UEFA Finalists Bid for $30 Billion in Soccer Rights

Four finalists have emerged in the multibillion-dollar auction for media and sponsorship rights to UEFA’s men’s club competitions, expected to be among the most expensive commercial rights tenders in sports history, according to multiple people familiar with the process. TEAM Marketing, Relevent Sports Group, Infront Sports and IMG have been told to submit their final offers by the end of the week, the people said. A winner could be announced as early as next week. The tender includes rights to the Champions League and Europa League, annual competitions to crown the best clubs in Europe. The rights will generate about $4.1 billion...
UEFA
