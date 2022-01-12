ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Using our time

By Brent Tomberlin
News-Topic
 1 day ago

At the end of the most recent James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” there is a nice moment. A tribute of sorts where one of the characters reads some lines attributed to the author Jack London. London reportedly said them a few months before his death in 1916, and they...

www.newstopicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nasrq.com

Workshop to Explore Personal Myth in Our Turbulent Time

Best-selling author and Jungian analyst Dr. James Hollis will present the “The Personal Myth in Turbulent Times” during his January 21–22 Zoom lecture and workshop for the C. G. Jung Society of Sarasota. Myths can provide the capacity to tolerate change, reframe the evolving cultural scene and provide a source of personal authority, critical for mental health.
SARASOTA, FL
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jack London
Person
Martin Luther King
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Thrive Global

5 Small Habits That Strengthened My Marriage

Like most long-term relationships, my marriage has needed some extra attention at times. I love my husband dearly, but we also juggle three growing kids and two full-time jobs on a daily basis. Sometimes, that means that our time together gets delayed or at the bottom of the never-ending priority list.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Dr. Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D

Want a Relationship That Leads to Marriage?

Want a Relationship That Leads to Marriage? Own It!. As I mentioned in my recent post on the surprising benefits of dating more, many of my female clients want to share their wish for partnership in a way that feels grounded and confident rather than clingy or desperate.
Scranton Times

7 tips for dating in 2022

In some ways, it feels like 2021 flew right by, and in others, it feels like it was the never-ending continuation of 2020. Let’s hope 2022 brings more health and happiness to much of the world.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

The pope shared his advice for a happy marriage and he only needed three words

Living through 20 months of a worldwide pandemic has definitely taken a toll on everyone’s mental health. It’s also had a significant effect on marriages and families. A recent group of studies cited by PBS found that the pandemic has created a range of parental stressors, such as school closures, job losses and interruptions in care for children with chronic diseases.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grazia

‘I Spent Four Years Saving Up So I Could Afford To Leave My Husband’

Claire*, 37, is a self-employed consultant from Leeds. After her husband told her she ‘could never afford to leave him’, she secretly saved up £10,000 for a new life. ‘I’d just come out of a two-year relationship with one boyfriend, Mark, which ended due to his heavy drinking. I craved emotional comfort, and I found it in John, his friend. He was the polar opposite of Mark – very stable, caring and financially secure, whereas Mark was in debt. I was feeling vulnerable and John seemed the kind of man who’d take care of me.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reader's Digest

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign in the World

We tend to cross paths with some zodiac signs more than others. This can often be due to the compatibility of the zodiac signs or which zodiac elements blend well together. As a Taurus, you might have more Virgo or Scorpio friends. And as a Pisces, you might see more Cancers in your friend group.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy