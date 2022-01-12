ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redfin acquires Bay Equity, pink slips 121 staff

By Flávia Furlan Nunes
realtrends.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRedfin announced Tuesday layoffs of 121 employees as it shakes up its mortgage department, including purchasing a lending company. The real estate company entered into an agreement to acquire mortgage lender Bay Equity Home Loans for $135 million, two-thirds in cash and one-third in stocks, Redfin said in a press release...

