David Strang will take over as the new head of Scotland’s drug deaths task force, the drugs minister has announced.Mr Strang, a former senior police officer and chief inspector of prisons, will take over from Professor Catriona Matheson, who quit after being asked by minister Angela Constance to speed up the group’s final recommendations.In a statement to Holyrood Ms Constance said she still expected the final report to be published this summer, despite the protestations of Prof Matheson, who told the BBC she was not prepared to do a “rushed job”.“(Mr Strang’s) appointment marks a new chapter for the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO