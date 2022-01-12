ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United receive loan-to-buy offer for Ezequiel Barco

By Chris Smith
Atlanta United forward Ezequiel Barco is the subject of an offer from Brazilian club Internacional. The Five Stripes are set to sign fellow Argentine Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield this off-season, but must first clear one of their three Designated Player (DP) spots to allow for his salary. Josef...

