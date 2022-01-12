Atlanta United receive loan-to-buy offer for Ezequiel Barco

The 2022 Superdraft has come and gone, and Atlanta United seems to have defied all expectations with their strategy on the day. The team entered the draft with four picks across the three-round draft, the fourth being a compensatory pick received in exchange for the Homegrown rights to Will Vint, a midfielder acquired by the Colorado Rapids in 2020 in a trade and subsequently signed and later released by the Rapids. Not only did the club use all four of their picks, they used all four on attacking players.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO