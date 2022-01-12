ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Pan promotes technical sales director

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANA, ILL. — Mariana Haddad has been promoted to technical sales director at American Pan, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions....

