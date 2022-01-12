American Pan promotes technical sales director

Phillips has named Jean-Paul Engelen as its Americas President, a newly created role to follow his previous stint as deputy chairman. Since 2015, Engelen has also overseen the contemporary department with his co-head, Robert Manley, and he will continue to do so in his new role, in which he will oversee business strategies across offices and consultancies in the U.S. and South America. In a statement, Phillips CEO Stephen Brooks described Engelen as “instrumental” in recent growth for the house, which saw its highest-grossing evening sale this past November in an auction that brought in $139 million. Brooks attributed part of...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO