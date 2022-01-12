American Pan promotes technical sales director

Veteran communications executive Joe Schlosser has been promoted to EVP, Communications, Banijay Americas, and Jaycee Medina has been named VP Communications and Marketing,
The promotions were announced today by Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas, Banijay and president and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings.
Additionally, Abbey Maloney was promoted to publicist, Banijay Americas. All three are based in the company’s North Hollywood, Calif. headquarters and work closely with Banijay’s UK-based group communications team.
Schlosser, who was previously SVP Communications for Endemol Shine North America, has been with the Banijay-owned studio since 2012. He leads all external and internal communications efforts for the division across...
