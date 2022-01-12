ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: In virus protocols

The Devils placed Blackwood in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Blackwood's status had...

CBS Boston

Mackenzie Blackwood
Jon Gillies
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Sharangovich returned from COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Sharangovich missed three games in protocols. The 23-year-old has averaged 15:09 of ice time and recorded seven points through his last 10 appearances.
Devils' Akira Schmid: Placed in COVID-19 protocols

Schmid entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Schmid hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since Dec. 18 when he allowed five goals in a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Jon Gillies will continue splitting time with Mackenzie Blackwood in his absence.
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: In virus protocols Tuesday

Roy was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Roy, along with Shea Theodore and Nolan Patrick, won't be available to play Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs. Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg were called up Tuesday and could enter the lineup in a bottom-six role, while Brett Howden is most likely to move into Roy's place on the third line. The Golden Knights' next game is Monday versus the Penguins, so it's possible Roy won't have to miss much time.
Oilers' Kyle Turris: Lands in virus protocols

Turris entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The Oilers are off until Saturday versus Ottawa, so Turris may not be forced to miss any time despite entering the league's virus protocols Wednesday. Another update on Turris' status should surface prior to puck drop against the Senators.
Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Clears virus protocols

Nosek has exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Montreal, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Nosek is expected to return to a bottom-six role following his three-game absence, skating on Boston's fourth line against the Canadiens. The 29-year-old forward has picked up seven points through 26 contests this season.
Predators' Yakov Trenin: Placed in virus protocols

Trenin was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Trenin's four-game point streak will go on pause as he is set to miss Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche at a minimum. The 24-year-old could be replaced by one of Cole Smith or Matt Luff in the lineup. Trenin will need two negative tests to clear the protocols.
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: In virus protocols

The Canucks placed Sautner in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Sautner, who has been on the taxi squad since Saturday, figures to be unavailable for Vancouver's next three games, if not longer. The 27-year-old hasn't played in an NHL game since 2019 and would likely only enter Vancouver's lineup this season on an emergency basis.
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Clears protocols

Bastian was removed from the COVID-19 list Thursday. Bastian missed one game while in protocols and he could return Thursday against the Islanders. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 11:45 of ice time with five points in 17 games since the Devils claimed him off waivers.
Second City Hockey

I know it’s hard to believe me, it’s a good day: Blackhawks 4, Blue Jackets 2

The Chicago Blackhawks won their second-straight game after beating the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night by a score of 4-2. The Blackhawks started the game very slowly, as the Blue Jackets took the first four shots of the game before the Blackhawks...
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Absent in third period Tuesday

Palat (undisclosed) did not play in the third period Tuesday, and teammate Steven Stamkos indicated the winger has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Palat scored a goal on two shots against the Sabres prior to his exit. Given the lopsided score in the Lightning's...
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Placed in protocols

Voracek entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. Voracek will need to provide two negative COVID-19 tests before rejoining the Blue Jackets, so he'll miss Thursday's clash with Carolina at a minimum. With Voracek sidelined, look for Alexandre Texier (not injury related) to draw into the lineup against the Hurricanes.
