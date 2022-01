A well-known local interior design firm will be the next showroom to open at the Indiana Design Center in Carmel when Everything Home debuts in early spring. Everything Home owner Wendy Langston is excited about a storefront presence in the Arts & Design District for her business, which she founded in 2014, following her successful launches of home building brands, Heartwood Custom Homes and Old Town Design Group.

CARMEL, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO