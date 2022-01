Fortnite‘s Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021 celebration, an event that gave players of the multi-awarded and acclaimed battle royale the ability to take part in a series of holiday-themed quests and challenges, as well as the chance to win many items, such as cosmetics, weapons, and more, is coming to an end. With that said, as part of the event, players could open a total of 14 presents, located at Cozy Lodge. But now a new and mysterious present arrived, showing itself among all the already existing ones. We will now tell you where to find the last Winterfest present in Fortnite Chapter 3, as well as all we currently know about it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO