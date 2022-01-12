Ken Levine Talks New BioShock Game, Confirms He’s ‘Not Involved At All’

The "BioShock" series has been on the shelf for quite some time now. Beginning in 2007, the series was the subject of critical acclaim due to its retrofuturistic, steampunk setting, as well as its gripping story and interesting combat. Spearheaded by creative director Ken Levine, the series spanned three games — "BioShock," "BioShock 2," and "BioShock Infinite" — developer Irrational Games downsized and rebranded as Ghost Story Games. The new studio began work on a game that was meant to debut in 2017. While it was unclear if "BioShock" would ever continue, fans were happy to see Levine on another project. However, development on the ambitious title has apparently hit a number of snags since then.
