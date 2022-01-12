Ken Levine Talks New BioShock Game, Confirms He’s ‘Not Involved At All’

What exactly is going on with the next game from Ken Levine? The BioShock creator announced his new studio, Ghost Story Games, in 2017, but his next thing has actually been in the works in some form since shortly after he made the surprise decision to shut down Irrational Games in 2014. Well, there’s good and bad news per a new insider report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier -- on the plus side, Levine’s game is still very much in development, and may have even found its groove. Less positively, it’s been a real struggle to get here and the game is probably still at least two years away.

