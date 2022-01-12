ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ken Levine Talks New BioShock Game, Confirms He’s ‘Not Involved At All’

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost Story Games‘ Ken Levine has revealed that, unsurprisingly, he’s got nothing to do with the new BioShock game currently in production at Cloud Chamber. Speaking with Arcade Attack Podcast, Levine was asked about the new...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

