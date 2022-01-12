ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Samuel Fagemo: Returns to Ontario

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Kings John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio Fagemo...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Fagemo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Radio#Ahl Ontario
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Absent in third period Tuesday

Palat (undisclosed) did not play in the third period Tuesday, and teammate Steven Stamkos indicated the winger has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Palat scored a goal on two shots against the Sabres prior to his exit. Given the lopsided score in the Lightning's...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 6, Penguins 2 – Durzi, Fagemo, McLellan

Three goals for the LA Kings in a span of just 83 seconds took a tight 2-2 game and turned it into a lopsided victory Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings capped off a seven-game homestand with wins in five of their last six with a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring four straight times in the final 20 minutes.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy