Travis Barker Covers Adele's Easy On Me With Drums. Travis Barker takes on Adele? Yes! The drummer took to his Instagram page to share his version of "Easy on Me." In the video, he's wearing a black, long sleeve "Napalm Death" shirt. He rocks a black beanie that matches it, along with headphones. Then he turns the ballad into a rock song. Adele's voice is the one you hear singing, “Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to / Feel the world around me / I had no time to choose / What I chose to do / So go easy on me.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO