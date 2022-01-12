Florida man and woman accused of starving dog to skin and bones: report Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A Florida man and woman face animal cruelty charges after allegedly starving a dog until it was skin and bones.

Citrus County sheriff’s deputies arrested the Dunnelon couple on Jan. 4, according to WKMG .

An arrest affidavit says Roberto Sanchez, 21, and Danni Kesler, 29, tied a dog up in their backyard without food or shelter.

Deputies described the dog as so thin that almost every rib and backbone was visible, according to WKMG.

Read the full report on clickorlando.com .