Orlando, FL

Florida man and woman accused of starving dog to skin and bones: report

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago
Florida man and woman accused of starving dog to skin and bones: report

A Florida man and woman face animal cruelty charges after allegedly starving a dog until it was skin and bones.

Citrus County sheriff’s deputies arrested the Dunnelon couple on Jan. 4, according to WKMG .

An arrest affidavit says Roberto Sanchez, 21, and Danni Kesler, 29, tied a dog up in their backyard without food or shelter.

Deputies described the dog as so thin that almost every rib and backbone was visible, according to WKMG.

Read the full report on clickorlando.com .

Comments / 5

Susan
1d ago

God Bless you for helping the dog. Both of them should be put in jail throw the key away and starved like they did that poor fur baby...

Reply
5
furbabies
1d ago

do the same thing to them and let me know if I can help the dog at all and God bless you for coming to it s aid

Reply
5
Fiendish1
1d ago

according to the federal government, and the only thing Trump ever did that was correct, animal cruelty is a felony. lock these people up.

Reply
3
 

