Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 36,301.73 while the NASDAQ fell 1.67% to 14,934.36. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.77% to 4,689.96. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 64,359,400 cases with around 866,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 36,317,920 cases and 485,030 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,718,600 COVID-19 cases with 620,410 deaths. In total, there were at least 317,843,630 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,532,990 deaths.

