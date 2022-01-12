ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

By Chris Beauchamp
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.”. US markets still lagging Europe over recent sessions. FTSE rise dominated by miners and oil names. “It is good to be a...

www.fxstreet.com

Equity Bulls Jittery, Dollar Sinks as Investors Digest Inflation Data

Most Asian shares ventured into negative territory this morning while European stocks markets have opened up marginally lower open after the December U.S. inflation report reinforced Fed rate hike expectations. The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) jumped 7% year-on-year, matching the median forecast from economists surveyed by Bloomberg and up...
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price relief rally pauses as inflation concerns remain

The price of crude oil held steady near its highest level in two months as investors remained optimistic about the rising demand and falling inventories in the US. Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $84.70 while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $82.62. Data published on Wednesday showed that the American inventories declined by over 4 million barrels last week. That increase was bigger than the estimate by the American Petroleum Institute, which came in at 1.5 million barrels. Prices are also rising as some countries start winding down their Covid restrictions. For example, earlier today, France removed most travel restrictions to the country.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD finds support at 1.1445, the dollar remains weak

EUR/USD drops to 1.1445, only to rebound back to 1.1470. US dollar remains under pressure amid risk appetite. The EUR/USD dropped from two-month lows at 1.1481 to 1.1445, during the American session. The recovery of the dollar was short-live and the pair is back above 1.1465, looking at recent tops.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD plunges below the 200-DMA as sellers eye 1.2400

The US Dollar sell-off extends despite US inflation rising above 7%. Market participants expect the Fed’s first interest rate increase by March 2022. USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Bearish biased but a daily close below the 200-DMA might keep CAD bulls in charge. During the North American session, the US dollar...
FXStreet.com

USD: Looking for a breather after major position-squaring – ING

According to analysts at ING bank, the dollar might have a more balanced positioning now after a large long-squeeze, which could help keep EUR/USD below 1.1500. “A well-telegraphed jump in US inflation to 7% was taken as a “sell the fact” opportunity for FX investors, with a substantial unwinding of dollar longs triggering widespread dollar weakness. The technical break higher in EUR/USD likely put some extra pressure on the dollar in other crosses: whether the 1.1500 resistance holds is key for dollar bulls at the moment.”
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Falls below the 200-DMA, briefly pierced under the 0.9100 figure

The USD weakens against G8 currencies, as shown by the DXY falling 0.21%. USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Neutral-bearish biased if it remains below the 200-DMA. The USD/CHF slumps for the third consecutive day breaks below the 0.9100 thresholds and exchanges hands at 0.9105 at the time of writing. The slide is courtesy of broad US dollar weakness across the FX board, as the greenback is getting hit by all G8 currencies.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD approaches 0.7300 amid a risk-off market mood

The Australian dollar advances for the fourth straight day. A risk-off market mood could not stop the rally of the AUD, courtesy of broad US dollar weakness. Market participants mainly ignored mixed US macroeconomic data. The Australian dollar advances as the New York session ends approaches up some 0.08%, courtesy...
FXStreet.com

The greenback has abruptly fallen out of favor

Overview: The 7% December CPI print did not prevent the dollar from weakening broadly. The Dollar Index fell by 0.65%, the largest decline since late November. The 10-year yield rose by less than a basis point to poke above 1.74%. The S&P 500 spent most of the session chopping in a 15-point range. The greenback is still offered broadly, with the dollar-bloc and sterling leading. Emerging market currencies are narrowly mixed, with the Turkish lira's 2%+ slide being the chief outlier. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is heavier after rising around 1.2% in the past two sessions. Equities are faltering. Japan, China, and South Korea were a drag on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, while the Stoxx 600 has turned higher after a softer opening, after rising by about 0.65% yesterday. US futures are trading with a slightly firmer bias. Benchmark 10-year European yields are narrowly mixed, while the US yield is near 1.75%. Gold is snapping a four-day advance after approaching $1830. Oil prices are also paring yesterday's gains, which had lifted the February WTI contract above $83. It is consolidating in a narrow range. Nickel reached a 10-year high yesterday as Indonesia said it could introduce an export tax but is softer today. Other industrial metals that we track are softer too. Iron ore is off a little more than 3% after rallying more than 5% over the past couple of sessions. Copper is pulling back around 1% after a similar two-day advance. US natural gas prices are down a little more than 2% today after a four-day ~25% rally. Europe's natgas benchmark is off for a third session and is off about 12.4% this week.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY collapses to test 114 the figure, 113.99 traded

USD/JPY has traded at 113.99 on Thursday as the US dollar bleeds out. US yields are on the back foot again as markets rethink balance sheet runoff. USD/JPY is on the verge of breaking below 114 the figure at the time of writing after falling from a high of 114.70 today. The US dollar is being kicked down along with US yields as markets think twice about a faster pace of tapering by the Federal Reserve and wonder if they have priced the Fed too hawkishly.
