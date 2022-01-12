Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

Overview: The 7% December CPI print did not prevent the dollar from weakening broadly. The Dollar Index fell by 0.65%, the largest decline since late November. The 10-year yield rose by less than a basis point to poke above 1.74%. The S&P 500 spent most of the session chopping in a 15-point range. The greenback is still offered broadly, with the dollar-bloc and sterling leading. Emerging market currencies are narrowly mixed, with the Turkish lira's 2%+ slide being the chief outlier. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is heavier after rising around 1.2% in the past two sessions. Equities are faltering. Japan, China, and South Korea were a drag on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, while the Stoxx 600 has turned higher after a softer opening, after rising by about 0.65% yesterday. US futures are trading with a slightly firmer bias. Benchmark 10-year European yields are narrowly mixed, while the US yield is near 1.75%. Gold is snapping a four-day advance after approaching $1830. Oil prices are also paring yesterday's gains, which had lifted the February WTI contract above $83. It is consolidating in a narrow range. Nickel reached a 10-year high yesterday as Indonesia said it could introduce an export tax but is softer today. Other industrial metals that we track are softer too. Iron ore is off a little more than 3% after rallying more than 5% over the past couple of sessions. Copper is pulling back around 1% after a similar two-day advance. US natural gas prices are down a little more than 2% today after a four-day ~25% rally. Europe's natgas benchmark is off for a third session and is off about 12.4% this week.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO