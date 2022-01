Montverde Academy (FL) and Camden High School (NJ) will face off later on Thursday night in an event that will be of high interest to the Big Blue Nation. Kentucky class of 2022 commit, Skyy Clark, who is in his first season at Montverde (11-3), will go head-to-head against one of UK’s top targets from the class of 2023, DJ Wagner, who plays for Camden (7-0). The game, which is part of the “Metro Classic“, is scheduled for tipoff at 8:30 p.m. EST.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO