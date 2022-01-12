ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A secret hideaway: Why adventurous travellers can't get enough of this incredible Aussie swimming hole with crystal clear turquoise water

By Louise Allingham
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 'magical' tropical oasis with crystal clear waters has become one of the hottest travel spots this summer after taking social media by storm.

Travellers in the Northern Territory have been flocking to Bitter Springs near Mataranka for its naturally-fed warm turquoise waters that sit within the dense rainforest of Elsey National Park.

Instagram is filled with images of adventure seekers enjoying the vibrant blue thermal pools that stay between 30-34 degrees all year round.

Bitter Springs in the Northern Territory is becoming one of the summer's hottest travel spots after taking social media by storm
The fresh waters are so clear, visitors will feel like they're swimming in an aquarium alongside an array of fauna including turtles and fish.

Bitter Springs is also situated close to another natural swimming hole, the Mataranka Thermal Pools, also within the national park.

There is a short circuit 1.3 kilometre walk at Bitter Springs that circles through the palms and tropical woodlands in Elsey National Park.

Visitors to Bitter Springs have called the hidden swimming spot 'a little slice of heaven' and the 'perfect place to relax and unwind'
The fresh waters are so clear, visitors will feel like they're swimming in an aquarium alongside an array of fauna including turtles and fish
Bitter Springs is also situated close to another natural swimming hole, the Mataranka Thermal Pools, also within the national park

Visitors to Bitter Springs have called the hidden swimming spot 'a little slice of heaven' and the 'perfect place to relax and unwind'.

'Yes the water really is this colour' one Instagrammer captioned their post.

Bitter Springs is free to access all year round however keep an eye on The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Facebook page as it is occasionally closed to the public due to crocodile sightings or flooding in the wet season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
