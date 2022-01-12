ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA denies extension for Ameren to stop dumping coal ash, gypsum at two power plants

By Allison Kite
Missouri Independent
 1 day ago
Ameren Missouri must stop dumping waste from two of its coal-fired power plants into nearby pits following a federal crackdown on coal ash that denied the electric utility an extension to comply with new regulations.

The move could force the utility to retire at least one of the facilities years ahead of schedule.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced several steps to “hold facilities accountable for controlling and cleaning up the contamination created by decades of coal ash disposal.” Coal ash is created by the burning of coal at power plants and can contain toxic chemicals, including arsenic and mercury.

For decades, coal ash has been stored by many utilities in pits near the plant, where it can leach into the groundwater and pollute waterways or even drinking water. Ameren has one remaining coal ash pit that has yet to be converted under new regulations.

“I’ve seen firsthand how coal ash contamination can hurt people and communities,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said in a press release. “…For too long, communities already disproportionately impacted by high levels of pollution have been burdened by improper coal ash disposal.”

In the release, the EPA announced it would act on utilities’ requests for deadline extensions to stop dumping coal ash at their facilities and then close them. It found four of the more than 50 deadline extension requests it received incomplete. Two of them were from Ameren Missouri — one for the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County and the other for the Sioux Energy Center in St. Charles County.

The EPA also plans to notify several facilities that it believes may be posing a risk to the public health and environment. It did not list the facilities. And the agency announced it would finalize a permitting program for coal ash disposal and existing ponds.

The Sierra Club, a national environmental group, said in a release it was encouraged by EPA’s decision to enforce safeguards against coal ash contamination.

“Ameren’s own monitoring has shown that the ash ponds at the Sioux plant have been leaking boron and sulfate into the groundwater at levels far exceeding state standards for years,” said Andy Knott, interim central region director for the organization’s Beyond Coal Campaign. “Ameren must do a better job taking care of our region’s air and water quality because that translates to a better quality of life.”

The EPA issued a rule in 2020 requiring that utilities stop disposing of coal ash in unlined ponds by April 11, 2021.

Ameren requested an extension to continue disposing of coal waste in its one remaining pond at Meramec until the end of this year and close the ponds by Oct. 17, 2023. Meramec itself is slated to close this year .

It asked to keep open a lined pit for depositing gypsum, the byproduct of scrubbers meant to limit emissions at coal plants, at Sioux until October 2023.

In the case of Meramec, the EPA found Ameren failed to include a risk mitigation plan and enough groundwater sampling information. At Sioux, Ameren failed to convince EPA that it couldn’t feasibly close the gypsum stack any faster than it proposed. That proposal also lacked sufficient groundwater monitoring information.

Brad Brown, a spokesperson for Ameren, said the company was reviewing the EPA proposal documents.

EPA will take public comment and has proposed requiring that Ameren stop dumping disposing of waste at the Meramec ash pond and the Sioux gypsum stack within 135 days after the agency’s final determination.

At Sioux, EPA noted it was likely the hastened deadline would force a temporary outage. Ameren, however, is required to meet certain energy generation standards to ensure the electrical grid remains reliable.

The EPA said Ameren stated the coal-fired boiler at Sioux is needed for reliability purposes but the company “provided no information or evidence to support this statement.”

The EPA proposed that if the regional grid Ameren belongs to — Midcontinent Independent System Operator — approves the temporary outage, environmental regulators will not grant Ameren an extension to close its coal ash pits. But if MISO does not, the EPA could grant a further extension.

Environmentalists have also pushed Missouri regulators to require Ameren to get a permit for shuttered ash ponds at its Labadie Energy Center in Franklin County following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling governing groundwater pollution .

That ruling, which came from a dispute in Hawaii, decided that entities discharging potential pollutants into groundwater must get a permit if the discharge is the “functional equivalent of a direct discharge from the point source into navigable waters.”

In Ameren’s case, environmentalists argue, that means it needs permits to govern its coal ash ponds because the groundwater near the plant flows toward the Missouri River and could carry toxins like arsenic and boron from the old coal waste to the water. The ash ponds have been leaching for decades .

Instead, Missouri regulators required Ameren to test for chemicals and study the groundwater flows near the plant. Ameren has moved to compact its coal ash and cover old coal ponds , a controversial move some environmentalists have said is not enough, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The post EPA denies extension for Ameren to stop dumping coal ash, gypsum at two power plants appeared first on Missouri Independent .

energynews.us

EPA coal ash ruling could force power plant closures

COAL: The U.S. EPA proposes to deny requests by three coal plants in Indiana, Ohio and Iowa to continue dumping coal ash in unlined surface impoundments, which could lead to the plants’ early retirement. (Utility Dive) ALSO:. • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he opposes ongoing state subsidies for...
INDIANA STATE
energynews.us

EPA denies Wyoming haze plan, possibly shuttering coal plant

COAL: The U.S. EPA says it will deny Wyoming’s proposed changes to a regional haze plan, possibly prompting the closure of two of four units at the Jim Bridger coal power plant in the state. (WyoFile) CLIMATE: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes a bill requiring the state’s...
WYOMING STATE
ABC 33/40 News

EPA orders utility companies to stop dumping waste into unlined storage ponds

The Environmental Protection Agency is ordering utility companies to stop dumping waste into unlined storage ponds. The goal is to ensure coal ash ponds meet strong environmental and safety standards and hold those who operate them accountable. "Coal ash is one of the largest industrial waste streams in our country,"...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
K2 Radio

Gordon Responds to EPA Attempted Regulations of Power Plant

Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement criticizing an announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which proposed to disapprove of Wyoming’s revised regional haze State Implementation Plan (SIP) at the Jim Bridger Power Plant. "While not completely unexpected, EPA’s decision to disapprove the revised State Implementation Plan is...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Coal Plants#Gypsum#Ameren Missouri#The Meramec Energy Center#The Sioux Energy Center#The Sierra Club
wbaa.org

EPA clarifies coal ash rule, could lead to safer groundwater in Indiana

The Environmental Protection Agency released guidance to clarify how utilities should handle toxic coal ash waste. Coal ash contains heavy metals like mercury, cadmium and arsenic that can seep into groundwater and pollute drinking water sources. Environmental advocates say by clarifying the federal coal ash rule, the EPA is ensuring...
INDIANA STATE
Grist

EPA cracks down on coal ash contamination

It’s Thursday, January 13, and the Biden administration is making coal plants clean up their toxic byproducts. The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, announced Tuesday that it’s taking steps to address toxic pollution from coal ash, a byproduct of electricity production from coal-fired power plants. The agency said it would require plants to close unlined coal ash storage ponds — in some cases years ahead of schedule — and comply with cleanup requirements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wliw.org

In Orlando, a mountain of coal ash evades EPA rules. It’s not the only one.

Tucked among scattered pine and cypress trees near Orlando, Florida, a 175-foot-tall mountain of coal ash looms as a stark representation of this booming region’s reliance on fossil fuels. The mound is what’s left over from the decades of coal burned at the Stanton Energy Center, a sprawling power-generation...
ORLANDO, FL
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

