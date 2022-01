The holiday season is behind us and the long, cold winter is here. As the calendar turns to 2022, now is the perfect time to make a resolution to save energy. With the cost of energy supply available in the marketplace going up because of the rising cost of natural gas and inflation, the new year is shaping up to be an expensive one. In fact, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, families will spend more money on energy this winter than last winter.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO