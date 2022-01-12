ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

I On Politics

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 1 day ago

OFFICIALS RESPOND TO TRAGIC BRONX FIRE: Officials responded immediately to the terrible fire on January 9 in a Bronx high-rise apartment building that claimed the lives of 17 people, so far, 8 of whom were children (the numbers have just been revised). Scores were injured in the fire that spread because...

www.qgazette.com

Western Queens Gazette

Letters to the Editor

You may still be writing 2021 and the New Year’s celebration may feel like a distant memory. Both things indicate that you are in the midst of the changes that come as a new calendar replaces the old one. Getting in step with a new year requires a bit of push and pull to get it right perhaps because of the familiarity with what has past and the unfamiliarity of what is to come. Many of the problems of the previous year have simply been “rolled over” or “bundled” with a new array of issues. On the pandemic front, it can feel like we are in “re-runs” of last year with higher stakes and repeated messages about what would help us in making progress. Redundancy and rumors about the deadly virus variants appear to be two sides of the same coin. Crime reports involving guns and random violence; an epidemic of distrust; climate change, natural disasters, extreme weather, a rise in opioid addiction; billionaires and celebrities becoming space travelers; a festering memory of January 6 and changes in local elected representatives all create a sense of rapid fire uncertainty among those struggling to get a foothold in this new 2022. There is a way to take charge of this process from the very beginning, and that requires having a plan of action. In order to succeed in arriving with a secure grasp of the current reality, we may each need to take the time to examine and understand what is going on for us in our part of the world. Observation needs to precede action because if we act without clarity of purpose, we will add to the randomness and chaotic nature of the current picture. It helps to begin this process with life sustaining values, thoughts, and intentions that align with the actions that are taken. The act of getting this altogether in a holistic framework is supported through self-directed action that regulates responses, creates awareness, sets a clear direction and establishes the criteria for measuring success. The next step is evaluation to discern what works and doesn’t work, and to make periodic modifications based on the evidence from your results.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

CB 2 Concentrates On COVID Testing

It’s a new year for Morry Galonoy as chairman of Community Board 2, though he’s held that office only since last month and thus could still be described as just beginning. Anyway, he’s looking at a full year of monthly meetings, held every first Thursday, with time off from them in July and August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

VBGCQ To Open New Science Lab With $1.25M Grant

The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) announced on January 10 a new partnership with the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) clean energy transmission line to construct a state-of-the-art Boys & Girls Clubhouse in Astoria. This transformative project will expand the number of young people served by the Club’s educational programming from 4,000 to more than 16,000, many of whom come from families who struggle economically.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Faces Backlash From Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were demands Monday to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from office. It’s part of continuing backlash over Bragg’s decision to order prosecutors to avoid seeking jail for all but the most serious crimes, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. “It may be new to him, but DA doesn’t stand for ‘defense attorney.’ It stands for district attorney. If Alvin Bragg wants to keep people out of prison, he should go be a defense attorney,” said U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican candidate for governor. Zeldin joined other officials in demanding Gov. Kathy Hochul remove Bragg from office after he...
MANHATTAN, NY
Reason.com

Goodbye, Cuomos!

"When I stream his presser on the governor's website—every day around 11:30 a.m., complete with a PowerPoint presentation—I feel comforted. I feel alive. I feel protected. I feel… butterflies," wrote Jezebel writer Rebecca Fishbein back in March 2020. Fishbein wasn't the only one who became infatuated. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

'Fight Night' at Rikers video published as rally for inmates planned

NEW YORK - Advocates and elected officials will rally on Thursday in support of inmates at Rikers Island who have been on a hunger strike for nearly a week. According to AM New York, about 200 inmates have refused meals since Friday. They are protesting the conditions at the troubled facility where access has been restricted because of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Suozzi demands AG investigation into Hochul’s travel habits

In his latest attack of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzi is taking the governor to task for, according to him, failing to live up to her lofty promises about ethics reforms and transparency. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate called into question Hochul’s recent fundraising practices, private meetings and questionable usage of taxpayer-funded aircraft to travel to and from political events. And he’s demanding the governor allow state Attorney General Letitia James to investigate whether Hochul broke any state laws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

NYC mayor seeking waiver to hire brother for security job

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking approval from city ethics officers to hire his brother as the head of his security detail. The new mayor has brought on his brother Bernard Adams, a former New York Police Department sergeant who was most recently serving as the assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, to serve as the executive director of mayoral security.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

City Council Gives Final Nod for 31st Street Rezoning

The City Council last week approved an application filed by Astoria-based MDM Development to rezone three parcels on 31st Street between Hoyt Avenue North and 23rd Road in Astoria, ringing a death knell for the decades-old Neptune Diner and a Staples store located at the site. MDM requested the zoning...
QUEENS, NY
WRGB

Cuomo attorney renews call for independent review of AG report

Less than a week after a judge officially dropped the misdemeanor sex charge that Andrew Cuomo was facing for allegedly groping a former aide, his attorney is once again hammering back against the process and the evidence against her client. Attorney Rita Glavin spoke for hours on Thursday in a...
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Rita Glavin claims new evidence regarding former NYS Gov. Cuomo

(WENY) - New information regarding former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was released Thursday afternoon. The former Governor's attorney, Rita Glavin, brought forward new information regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo. Glavin claims New York Attorney General Letitia James withheld evidence, which Cuomo’s team received per request last week.
POLITICS
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (Jan. 14 to Jan. 20)

It’s a week of options in Queens. Create art during a workshop or consume art at an exhibition. Make history with the first women’s pro soccer team or experience history during a candlelight tour or documentary. Donate gifts to sick children or spend time with a spiritual healer.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Local-Express

Nicole Marquis is a plant-based industry pioneer, and founder and CEO of 11 plant-based restaurants in the Philadelphia area, Washington, DC, and New York. They include the fast-casual HipCityVeg, with 9 locations (in Queens: 40-05 Skillman Ave), and two full service restaurants; the award-winning cocktail lounge, Charlie was a sinner., and Bar Bombón, a Latin-inspired restaurant reminiscent of Old San Juan (a nod to her Puerto Rican heritage). Nicole is also the founder of Save Philly Restaurants, an ad hoc coalition representing nearly 300 restaurants, which she formed in 2020 in response to the Pandemic to advocate for the industry and its employees, and is the founder of Support + Feed Philly.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Welcome to January 1913!

Get into a conversation with a longtime Queens resident and you’re likely to discover a former subscriber of the Long Island Star Journal. ‘Little Baby 1913,’ although but an infant, is a person of whom great things are foretold. Around the world a reception committee of many millions waited patiently. In churches he found many greeting him in an atmosphere of quiet and reverence.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer: With Impending Arrival Of $6 Billion In Federal Aid, New York City’s Subway System Is Saved

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is about to get a $6 billion infusion from Washington, in a one lump sum payment. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the grant from the Federal Transit Administration is the largest in its history, adding with the money the city’s subway system is saved. “It allows the MTA to continue on their capital plan, which means money for signals so desperately needed to make the trains run on time, and a continuation of the Second Avenue Subway and many other issues,” Schumer said. READ MORE: New Yorkers Sound Off: Why Go Ahead With Congestion Pricing When MTA Just Had $25 Billion Fall Into Its Lap? Schumer said the money will also be used to help the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North recover from losses during the pandemic. New Jersey senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, meanwhile, say NJ TRANSIT will receive $1.6 billion in funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Make Interborough Express Truly Transformative

It is welcome news that Governor Hochul announced in her State of the State address last week the implementation of the Interborough Express, a 14-mile mass transit line between Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Jackson Heights. The new line, which will make use of a pre-existing freight rail, will connect many Queens neighborhoods which currently are underserved by mass transit, including Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village, Maspeth, and Elmhurst. With potential transfers to 17 subway lines along the route, the interconnectivity of Queens and Brooklyn will be greatly enhanced.
QUEENS, NY

