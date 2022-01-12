I On Politics

You may still be writing 2021 and the New Year’s celebration may feel like a distant memory. Both things indicate that you are in the midst of the changes that come as a new calendar replaces the old one. Getting in step with a new year requires a bit of push and pull to get it right perhaps because of the familiarity with what has past and the unfamiliarity of what is to come. Many of the problems of the previous year have simply been “rolled over” or “bundled” with a new array of issues. On the pandemic front, it can feel like we are in “re-runs” of last year with higher stakes and repeated messages about what would help us in making progress. Redundancy and rumors about the deadly virus variants appear to be two sides of the same coin. Crime reports involving guns and random violence; an epidemic of distrust; climate change, natural disasters, extreme weather, a rise in opioid addiction; billionaires and celebrities becoming space travelers; a festering memory of January 6 and changes in local elected representatives all create a sense of rapid fire uncertainty among those struggling to get a foothold in this new 2022. There is a way to take charge of this process from the very beginning, and that requires having a plan of action. In order to succeed in arriving with a secure grasp of the current reality, we may each need to take the time to examine and understand what is going on for us in our part of the world. Observation needs to precede action because if we act without clarity of purpose, we will add to the randomness and chaotic nature of the current picture. It helps to begin this process with life sustaining values, thoughts, and intentions that align with the actions that are taken. The act of getting this altogether in a holistic framework is supported through self-directed action that regulates responses, creates awareness, sets a clear direction and establishes the criteria for measuring success. The next step is evaluation to discern what works and doesn’t work, and to make periodic modifications based on the evidence from your results.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO