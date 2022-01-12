ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

This highest paid profession in America pays $200,000 — and thousands of positions are available

By Quentin Fottrell
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvWpo_0djmq62s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPyaQ_0djmq62s00

One of the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may be our relationship to our work. Are you happy with your job? Or are you one of the millions of quitters ? Does it pay enough to make that commute, or work long hours from home?

It’s a tough labor market for employers. The U.S. added a paltry 199,000 new jobs in December and just 249,000 in November at a time when the economy should be creating twice that amount, based on economists’ expectations.

The U.S. jobless rate fell to 3.9% from 4.2%, reaching a new pandemic low. The rate stood at 3.5% right before the pandemic. The labor-force participation rate hit a pandemic high of 61.9%.

Wages increased by 4.7% in 2021. The last time wages rose that rapidly was many decades ago. It was the one of the silver linings in the December jobs report, showing that pandemic-era employers are keen to attract staff.

The highest-paid job

Now for the $200,000 question: The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists physicians as the “highest paid occupations” in the country, citing psychiatrists, obstetricians, gynecologists and surgeons among the best paid.

They make a median salary of $208,000 a year with 3% growth over the next decade, equivalent to approximately 24,800 jobs. That salary is equivalent to roughly 3 times the annual median wage.

This tallies with Glassdoor’s most recent “ 25 highest-paid jobs in America ” report, which lists physician in the No. 1 spot, making it one of the best-remunerated jobs in the country. C-suite level jobs were excluded from its annual report.

Physicians made a median annual salary of $193,415, according to Glassdoor’s 2019 report, which controls for variables such as city and the level of seniority, and takes into account job-title normalization that groups similar job titles.

Other jobs that pay well

Other non-medical jobs on the BLS list include airline pilots ($160,970), computer and information systems managers ($151,150), architectural and engineering managers ($149,530) and marketing managers ($142,170).

But what if you don’t work as a physician, pilot or marketing manager? Career websites that use anonymous salary reports from around the country are helpful in finding out if you’re being paid at the market rate, or not.

Don’t bet on your colleague to spill the means. In a survey conducted by researchers at Harvard Business School and UCLA, around half of respondents said that they would not tell their peers what they earned, even for a reward of $125.

“Individuals are afraid to ask coworkers about their salaries, because they understand that most coworkers prefer to keep their salary information private,” the paper said. If they ask, they, too, will likely have to answer the same question.

The ‘best places’ to work in America

On Wednesday, Glassdoor released its “best places to work” for firms with over 1,000 employees. No. 1 was Nvidia (NVDA) based on how satisfied those surveyed were in their jobs with the designer of graphics processing units and mobile chips.

Also on Glassdoor’s list were software company HubSpot, management consultancy Bain & Co., real-estate brokerage eXp Realty, software firm Box (BOX) Boston Consulting Group and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) See the full list here .

Workers were asked to rate their CEO and key workplace attributes such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, and work-life balance.

“Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion,” Glassdoor said.

Read next: The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#United States#Economy#Bls
BGR.com

You might get a $1,100 fourth stimulus check without even doing anything

The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
BUSINESS
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
UCLA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Job in America

Some jobs are considerably more dangerous than others, according to the Injuries, Illnesses and Fatalities report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While farming, fishing, and forestry occupations had the highest fatality rate per 100,000 workers in 2020, at 132.1 per 100,000 workers, transportation and material moving occupations had the highest number of fatalities.  Heavy […]
JOBS
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Highest Paid Retail Jobs

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top with the highest paid retail jobs. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an...
RETAIL
Fast Company

This CEO pays new employees $5,000 to quit

It sounds counterintuitive, but what if the key to retaining employees is paying new hires to quit? Chris Ronzio, CEO and founder of Trainual, SaaS software that helps small businesses onboard employees, says offering employees $5,000 to leave just two weeks after starting employment helps him find and retain top talent and maintain a strong culture.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

75K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy