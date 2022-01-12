Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria closes in east Orlando

Orlando Sentinel food writer Amy Drew Thompson goes to Giovanni's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria for her pizza fix. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Dealing with rising expenses, Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria closed its east Orlando restaurant on Sunday.

The restaurant, at 2140 S. Chickasaw Trail, was facing a rent increase as well as higher food costs and a bigger payroll with the state’s minimum wage increase, said owner Jozef Nikollaj.

“The combination of all three of them just made a recipe of closing the place down,” Nikollaj told the Orlando Sentinel in a phone interview. “The rent going up really pushed us over the edge: the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

He said the rent was expected to go up about 30%.

Restaurants have faced skyrocketing costs for for food and supplies , leading some to raise prices. Florida’s minimum wage went from $8.65 an hour to $10 in September and will continue to increase to $15 an hour in 2026.

Giovanni’s has four other Central Florida restaurants that are expected to remain open in Oviedo, Lake Mary, and two in the Lake Nona area.

The Chickasaw Trail restaurant had about 30 employees, Nikollaj said. He said those who wanted to could move to his other restaurants but did not provide a number on how many transferred.

