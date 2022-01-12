ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Better Business Bureau’s Top Scams For 2021: Online Shoppers Beware

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnPaU_0djmpsqw00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lifted by the surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers are rampantly taking advantage of digital shoppers.

The new annual Scam Tracker report from the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois reveals online purchase scams still dominate the No. 1 position for the second year in a row. Phishing scams, mostly related to online shopping, moved up to the second-most common scam reported locally.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory has reported on crooks capitalizing on holiday shoppers online.

As more people work from home, employment scams were ranked No. 3 for the second year in a row.

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has reported on fake job posts , dug into these scams and found out who is being targeted and why.

Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois says, “Scammers have been notorious for taking advantage of any current events and news, and unfortunately, the pandemic has been no exception. This has been an opportunity for fraudsters to prey on people’s emotions and the huge increases in remote working and online shopping.”

Top 10 Scams of 2021:

1. Online Purchase – (#1 for second year in a row – most often fake websites – often Pets)
2. Phishing Scams – (Clicking on scam links can lead to malware — imposter scams)
3. Employment – (Scam job offers – often work from home)
4. Counterfeit Products (Clothing, electronics, shoes, purses, etc.)
5. Fake Invoice/Supplier Bill (Sent to businesses who sometimes pay without checking)
6. Identity Theft
7. Sweepstakes and Lottery Scams (new)
8. Debt Collections
9. Tech Support Scams (new)
10. Cryptocurrency (new)

BBB urges anyone encountering a scam, whether they lose money or not, to report it to the BBB Scamtracker .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Beware of These Scams!

Greetings – Alas – time flew by too quickly so this is a combined November/December Scambuster. I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and are ready for a Happy New Year! Now is the time to really have your scam radar up – lots of scams taking advantage of gift buying and on-line shopping, in addition to all the other varieties of scams. Here is an overview of scams from November and the first few days of December.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbiw.com

BBB Scam Alert: Tracking code trick costs online shoppers

INDIANA – BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports about shipping tricks that scammers use to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting PayPal’s policies by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers. How the Scam Works: . People are shopping online and are finding amazing...
INDIANA STATE
WSAV-TV

Top 7 scam predictions for 2022

(WSPA) – As scammers get more sophisticated, it’s more important than ever that we know where we are most vulnerable. In this consumer exclusive, I got expert advice on the Top 7 scam predictions for 2022. 30 billion dollars in phone scams, and 55 billion in identity fraud,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chronicle-express.com

BBB Scam Alert: Beware of COVID-19 test scams

Since the arrival of the Omicron variant, there's been an increase in testing for COVID-19. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines, and treatments as the pandemic continues. Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn't exist, the compromise of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Clair Feng

How to Spot a Scam Online Shopping Site

Internet purchasing fraud was virtually non-existent in the past. Shoppers just had to be concerned about robbers and swindlers. However, the Federal Trade Commission reports that the problem of internet purchasing fraud has more than doubled between December 2019 and May 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Tucker
mychamplainvalley.com

Beware of COVID text message scam

Concord, NH — New Hampshire residents should be wary of text messages from scammers impersonating the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles. The scams are aimed to obtain personal information. Those who receive a text message will be provided...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Joseph Post

Scam alert: Watch out for fake coupons on social media

Everyone loves a good deal, and scammers know it. Counterfeit coupons are popular way for scammers to steal your identity and money. Motives and methods vary, but phony coupons often mean serious losses for retailers, consumers, or both. How the scam works. You come across a website, either through a...
RETAIL
Odessa American

BBB Scam Alert: Beware of health care cons during open enrollment

It’s that time of year when open enrollment is available for health care plans through Medicare.gov, Healthcare.gov, and individual employers. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of this opportunity to confuse and mislead victims. Healthcare.gov open enrollment runs from Nov. 1, 2021 to Jan. 15, 2022. Medicare.gov open enrollment was from...
HEALTH
Kiss Country 93.7

Cops Warn Shreveport, Bossier to Beware of New Phone Scam

Local authorities are warning Shreveport and Bossier City residents about the latest phone scam, one aimed at Medicaid and Medicare recipients. Police say it is primarily the elderly being targeted by scam callers, pretending to be Medicare representatives. Those scammers claim erroneously that the person being called can get medications, including high blood pressure medication or high cholesterol medication for free.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Counterfeit#Fraud#Better Business Bureau#Scam Tracker#Bbb Of Chicago#The Bbb Scamtracker
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart Is Prohibiting Customers From Doing This as of Right Away

Weekly, more than 240 million shoppers visit Walmart, and they are ready to express their opinions about the retailer. Over the summer, Walmart was criticized for the quality of its fruit, and just before the holiday season, the retailer was hit with a wave of customer fury when it was announced that it would be replacing its traditional layaway program with a credit-based “buy now, pay later” scheme.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MarketRealist

Scam Alert: Don't Fall Victim to this Parcel-Tracking Text Scam

Whether you’re waiting on a last-minute Christmas gift to arrive or you’re expecting an item from a local retailer, you've likely checked a parcel tracker. There’s now a parcel-tracking text scam being used to collect your personal and financial information. Billions of people have turned to the internet to get the products they need, and criminals have taken notice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy