Former Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Announces Retirement

CHICAGO (CBS)– Jon Lester announced his retirement Wednesday.

The cornerstone of the Cubs’ transformation into contenders and eventually champions has called it quits after 16 big league seasons.

The all-star pitcher started a 6-year run with the cubs in 2015, helping end a century-long world series title drought.

Lester, who turned 38 on Friday, won two other rings in Boston and also beat cancer. We saw just how beloved Lester is on the North Side when he returned to Wrigley with the Washington Nationals last summer.

He ends his career with 200 victories.