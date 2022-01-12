ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets at Spurs: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoQMm_0djmonMe00
Photo by Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets will kick off a five-game road trip with Wednesday’s visit to San Antonio, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you’ll need to make the smartest bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

The Rockets-Spurs game tips at 7:30 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

Houston is 1-10 in its last 11 games, but 10 of those 11 have come against teams at .500 or better. Now, they begin a stretch of three straight games against opponents at least 10 games below .500.

Could that help get Houston’s notoriously leaky defense back on track? It starts with a visit to in-state and division rival San Antonio, where Dejounte Murray and the Spurs have lost seven of their last eight and have several rotation players sidelined in the league’s health and safety protocol.

Murray and Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. are clearly friends after growing up in the Seattle area, and the battle between those young guards could go a long way toward determining Wednesday’s outcome.

Rockets at Spurs notable injuries

The Spurs have Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Doug McDermott, Devin Vassell, and Derrick White listed as out for Wednesday’s game; they are in the health and safety protocol. Zach Collins is out with a left ankle stress fracture, while Jock Landale is probable with back spasms.

The Rockets are listing Armoni Brooks (health and safety protocol) and Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain) as questionable.

Houston should benefit from the return of veteran guard Eric Gordon, who was a late scratch on Monday due to back-to-back considerations.

Rockets-Spurs game lines (Jan. 12)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Spurs -5.5
  • Money line: Rockets +190 / Spurs -240
  • Over-under: 230.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

As much as Houston has struggled this season, it’s been even more of a rough go on the road, where the Rockets are 4-18 (.182). That said, it’s also possible (if not probable) that number is due for a slight correction, and the Spurs will be very short-handed on Wednesday.

Houston was somewhat improved defensively on Monday, so there’s a case for guarded optimism. You could also argue that on paper, Houston’s roster is more talented than whatever is left of San Antonio’s.

Even so, picking a straight-up win, given Houston’s recent form, feels overly aggressive. As it is, we’ll take the Rockets with the points, along with the “over” on Kevin Porter’s 13.5 points prop due to the likelihood of him coming out aggressive against Murray, his Seattle friend.

Prediction: Spurs 118, Rockets 114

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

The case for a Spurs trade this season: San Antonio needs Domantas Sabonis

Let's cut to the chase — the Spurs should try for a trade this season. They are finding themselves consistently inconsistent as the season progresses. They find ways to win against the stronger teams, but then lose to the tankers. It makes for a frustrating viewing experience because just...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Devin Vassell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba League Pass#The Houston Rockets#Tipico Sportsbook#At T Sportsnet Southwest#The San Antonio Spurs#The Rockets Wire
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The Houston Rockets Must Pursue

The Houston Rockets had a brutal start to the 2021-22 NBA season, splitting their first two games before going on a 15-game losing streak. They won eight consecutive games after that, looking like they may be able to get back to a respectable level this season. Alas, the winning streak looks like it was a fluke, as they have done plenty of more losing since.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Walker, Quickley, Grant, Randle

The Knicks are paying the price for counting on a pair of point guards in their 30s who have a history of health issues, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. The team entered the season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose atop its depth chart at the point, but Walker has missed time recently due to knee problems and Rose is out indefinitely following ankle surgery.
NBA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morning Briefing: Fenway Bowl canceled due to COVID outbreak, 3 dead in shooting at Texas gas station, Texans have best rushing game of season in win over Chargers

Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. After morning clouds clear, plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will remain well above average through the rest of the week. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin | San Antonio | Dallas. Around Texas. 1. SMU’s bowl game, Fenway...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy