Rockets at Spurs: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Houston Rockets will kick off a five-game road trip with Wednesday’s visit to San Antonio, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you’ll need to make the smartest bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

The Rockets-Spurs game tips at 7:30 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

Houston is 1-10 in its last 11 games, but 10 of those 11 have come against teams at .500 or better. Now, they begin a stretch of three straight games against opponents at least 10 games below .500.

Could that help get Houston’s notoriously leaky defense back on track? It starts with a visit to in-state and division rival San Antonio, where Dejounte Murray and the Spurs have lost seven of their last eight and have several rotation players sidelined in the league’s health and safety protocol.

Murray and Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. are clearly friends after growing up in the Seattle area, and the battle between those young guards could go a long way toward determining Wednesday’s outcome.

Rockets at Spurs notable injuries

The Spurs have Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Doug McDermott, Devin Vassell, and Derrick White listed as out for Wednesday’s game; they are in the health and safety protocol. Zach Collins is out with a left ankle stress fracture, while Jock Landale is probable with back spasms.

The Rockets are listing Armoni Brooks (health and safety protocol) and Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain) as questionable.

Houston should benefit from the return of veteran guard Eric Gordon, who was a late scratch on Monday due to back-to-back considerations.

Rockets-Spurs game lines (Jan. 12)

Point spread: Spurs -5.5

Money line: Rockets +190 / Spurs -240

Over-under: 230.5

Advice and prediction

As much as Houston has struggled this season, it’s been even more of a rough go on the road, where the Rockets are 4-18 (.182). That said, it’s also possible (if not probable) that number is due for a slight correction, and the Spurs will be very short-handed on Wednesday.

Houston was somewhat improved defensively on Monday, so there’s a case for guarded optimism. You could also argue that on paper, Houston’s roster is more talented than whatever is left of San Antonio’s.

Even so, picking a straight-up win, given Houston’s recent form, feels overly aggressive. As it is, we’ll take the Rockets with the points, along with the “over” on Kevin Porter’s 13.5 points prop due to the likelihood of him coming out aggressive against Murray, his Seattle friend.

Prediction: Spurs 118, Rockets 114

