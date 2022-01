LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pediatric COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the valley, even in very young children who typically are less prone to infections. According to Southern Nevada Health District data, cases among children have reached thousands per week, and more than 3,000 in the past seven days. Prior to the holidays, cases among children numbered several hundred per week.

