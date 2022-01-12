ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Charlotte Picks Maryland's Bender No. 1 in MLS SuperDraft

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdln5_0djmm0K000

Midfielder Ben Bender out of Maryland was the first pick in Major League Soccer's SuperDraft on Tuesday by expansion club Charlotte FC.

Bender was named the 2021 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year after scoring seven goals with five assists over 18 games with the Terrapins as a sophomore.

He is one of eight young players who were part of the MLS Generation Adidas class this year, so he won't count against Charlotte's salary budget.

“I think I’m ready for this next step," said Bender, who is leaving school early to go pro. “I think my game will take some time to develop into an impact player, but I think that my vision and spatial awareness and work rate will take me to the next level and will help me to be an impact for Charlotte.”

Bender, a Baltimore native, comes from a soccer family. His brother Jacob played for Messiah University and was the national NCAA Division III Player of the Year in 2016. His brother Josh was also a standout for Messiah.

Jacob Bender went on to play for the USL's Charlotte Independence in 2017. The younger Bender said the two brothers are similar players.

“We did have a lot of duels, between Jacob and I,” Ben Bender said. “We do this one passing drill for like 20 minutes each training session and I think it’s really allowed me to develop in my technique and my understanding of the game.”

Bender was a first-team All-American for Maryland, as well as a Hermann Trophy finalist. The Terps finished last season 12-4-2 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

“Charlotte FC is getting a player and person of tremendous quality in Ben Bender,” Maryland head coach Sasho Cirovski said. “Ben brings all the attributes necessary to succeed at the MLS level and fans in Charlotte will fall in love with his creativity, flair and love for soccer."

Charlotte, the league's 28th team, will open its inaugural season on Feb. 26 at D.C. United.

All five of the top draft picks Tuesday were Generation Adidas players. Cincinnati selected goalkeeper Roman Celentano out of Indiana with the second overall pick, Dallas took forward Isaiah Parker out of Saint Louis with No. 3, Houston got forward Thorleifur Ulfarsson from Duke at No. 4 and Austin chose defender Kipp Keller, also out of Saint Louis, with the fifth overall pick.

The San Jose Earthquakes selected highly touted forward Ousseni Bouda from nearby Stanford with the eighth overall pick.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 MLS Draft results: Ben Bender goes first overall to Charlotte FC, discusses pro focus

It's all in the family as Maryland native Ben Bender was picked first overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by expansion side Charlotte FC . The Generation Adidas prospect played two years at the University of Maryland, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists. While these numbers don't jump off the page, it is important to note that he only played 29 games in college due to COVID-shortened seasons. Also, seven of those goals and five of the assists came in a sophomore season that saw him win Big Ten Midfielder of the year while also being selected as a first-team All-American.
MLS
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Sports

USWNT roster for January camp: Trinity Rodman earns first callup ahead of February's SheBelieves Cup

United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his roster for the annual January training camp. The 25 players will participate in the camps, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 28. The camp will serve as the first event for the USWNT in 2022 calendar, and though there are no international friendlies scheduled for the 25 players, the camps will also serve as additional evaluation ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup tournament, which will take place Feb. 17 through 23.
AUSTIN, TX
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Superdraft#Charlotte#Soccer League#Bender No 1#Major League Soccer#Superdraft#Mls Generation#Messiah University#Ncaa Division Iii#Usl#All American#Ncaa Tournament#D C United
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morning Briefing: Fenway Bowl canceled due to COVID outbreak, 3 dead in shooting at Texas gas station, Texans have best rushing game of season in win over Chargers

Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. After morning clouds clear, plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will remain well above average through the rest of the week. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin | San Antonio | Dallas. Around Texas. 1. SMU’s bowl game, Fenway...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreen's hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

36K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy