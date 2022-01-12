Disturbed vocalist David Draiman names 6 bands that prove rock isn't dead

If you’ve listened to certain sentiments, rock has been dead for what, over 25 years? Disturbed frontman David Draiman is here to prove once again that no, rock is very much not dead.

Draiman made his return to Twitter and immediately began to dish out his thoughts on the current state of rock.

"Anyone that tells you 'rock is dead' clearly isn't paying attention," Draiman wrote in his tweet. "Look at what @MIWband, @bmthofficial, @nothingmorerock, and many others have done over the last few years. Young rock bands are thriving. Who's next?"

Those bands Draiman listed are Motionless in White , Bring Me The Horizon , and Nothing More .

In a follow-up tweet, Draiman said he "can't forget about” Bad Wolves , whom he called the “Breakthrough band of the last 5 years. Been crazy to watch."

Several days prior, the Disturbed frontman gave a shoutout to two bands who “give me hope.” That would be The Warning and Plush .

"Young powerful women playing real instruments and writing and playing songs the entire rock genre can be proud of," he said.

For those of you looking for further proof that rock is very much alive, here are the six bands that Draiman recommends.

Motionless In White

Bring Me The Horizon

Nothing More

Bad Wolves

The Warning

Plush

