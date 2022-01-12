Technology company to make multi-million dollar investment in Upstate County

Shamrock Technologies one of the world’s largest processors and developers of specialty natural and synthetic wax additives, announced plans Wednesday to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $19.4 million investment will create growth opportunities in emerging markets.

A family-owned company for more than 80 years, Shamrock is a leader in recycling fluorinated polymers to produce application-specific micropowders. The company manufactures a variety of technology-based products, which are processed into high-engineered plastics, grease and lubricants, for use ranging from farm equipment to automotive gears and airplanes.

Located at 101 Connexial Blvd. in Gray Court, Shamrock’s Laurens County operations will primarily manufacture micronized wax, dispersions and emulsions and related products.

Shamrock President John Choo said "Shamrock Technologies is excited to be making our next investment in Laurens County as we expand our global footprint to prepare for future growth. With the highly supportive business environment and the ready availability of local professional talent, we look forward to developing and launching our new series of green and biobased specialty products in support of the circular economy right here in South Carolina.”

“We applaud Shamrock Technologies, Inc. on their decision to locate their newest operations in South Carolina. Shamrock joins the growing roster of innovative companies in the Palmetto State with a focus on recycling materials into new products. Congratulations to Shamrock and Laurens County on today’s announcement.” said Gov. Henry McMaster