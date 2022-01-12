ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better than a bye? Chiefs fans calling Wild Card game Ben's retirement party

By Andrew Limberg
 1 day ago

Better than a bye? That’s what one sports analyst is saying about this Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Steelers and the Chiefs.

Nick Wright of First Things First on FS1 believes the Chiefs will have to put in minimal effort to beat the Steelers.

“This is actually better than a bye,” said Wright. “Get some cardio in, knock off some rust, have no chance of losing, you can work on some things and be just rolling when the playoffs actually start for the Chiefs, the same weekend they’ve always started for the Chiefs under (Mahomes) the Divisional Round.”

Chiefs fans are also treating the Steelers as a laughable opponent, with several making “invitations” to Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement party.

The NFL Network’s experts aren’t giving the Steelers any hope of winning.

The Steelers also have the longest shot to win this weekend with the Chiefs a 12.5 favorite to beat Pittsburgh.

We know it’s a longshot but the Steelers are getting zero respect.

#Retirement Party#Steelers#American Football#Wild Card#First Things#The Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefskingdom#The Nfl Network
