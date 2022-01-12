ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm gonna be talking my stuff' if Tom Brady gets close, says Eagles' injured Graham

By Dave Uram
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham made arguably the biggest defensive play in Philadelphia Eagles history when he strip-sacked former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

Graham won't be playing Sunday when the Eagles visit Brady's Buccaneers in the wild card round of the playoffs, because he will be out, as he has been most of the season, with an Achilles tendon injury. However, the always energetic Graham told the WIP Morning Show crew that he will do his best to let Brady know he's there, even if he can't pressure him on the field.

"I'll be talking my stuff …. He gonna hear me, even if I'm out there or not," Graham said with a little bit of a laugh when asked where he's going to be on game day. “You know, I just wanna enjoy the whole thing. You know, me not playing, I wanna pump the boys up. I wanna, you know, just be there for him during the adversity that we hit during the game. … I just wanna be a part of it. And some of this is gonna be me talking stuff if Brady do get close to me, having fun with him. You know, just this good Michigan love."

Both Graham and Brady played at the University of Michigan.

Graham said he’s not sure if he is allowed to be part of the captain's coin toss on Sunday.

"Now that you just said something, I might ask for sure,” he said. “So if you see me out there: I asked."

Brady is 6-2 lifetime against the Eagles, which includes two Super Bowl matchups between the Eagles and Patriots. In addition to Super Bowl LII, Brady's other loss to the Eagles happened in the 2015 season when the Eagles visited New England.

