The world of Non-Fungible Tokens experienced a remarkable year, with sales this year eclipsing those of previous years. Over $300 million worth of sales were recorded this past week alone. According to data released by DappRadar, a popular app store for tracking transactions across different blockchains, the total trading volume of NFTs in 2021 peaked at over $23 billion, a remarkable increase from a mere $100 million just 12 months ago. This growth in sales can be attributed to the increasing acceptance of NFTs, which has seen popular figures, such as billionaire founder and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, announcing his interest in joining the NFT space.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO