Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Sitting on almost $500 billion at its peak, it has grown nearly 785% in 2021 and is identified as the most trusted cryptocurrency in the world, other than Bitcoin. Even though Ethereum’s main purpose is to replace Bitcoin, Ethereum has established itself in the market by supporting smaller cryptocurrencies that they are growing.

