God of War PC Review

According to Sony, a big PS5 feature is in the works, but right now, there's no word when it will be implemented. When the PS5 launched back in 2020, it did so missing many popular and basic PS4 features. Since then, some of these features have been slowly added, but not all of them. For example, the PS5 still doesn't have a Tournaments feature, which is bizarre when you consider that PlayStation has invested in gaming tournaments with its acquisition of EVO, one of the world's largest gaming tournaments. That said, this is changing sometime this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO