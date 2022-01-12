ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Brazil faces another year of high food inflation due to drought

 1 day ago
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian consumers could see another round of stiff rises in food prices this year as meatpackers grapple with higher costs due to a drought hurting the crops used to feed livestock. Meat industry group ABPA says there is no relief in sight before Brazil...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows. The USDA says the week ending December 30th was a slow week for grain and oilseed export sales. Soybeans, soybean meal, soybean oil, and wheat all notched marketing year lows, and corn, sorghum, rice, and cotton were below the previous week’s totals. Beef for 2021 delivery were a net reduction, while 2021 pork sales were up on the week, but lower than average. Sales of beef and pork for 2022 delivery were solid. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out Wednesday, January 12th at Noon Eastern/11 Central.
Euro zone inflation hits 5%, marking another record high

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation rose unexpectedly last month, likely making for more uncomfortable reading at the European Central Bank, which has consistently underestimated price pressures and come under fire for this from some of its own policymakers. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to...
La Nina halts Brazil's soy record as analysts see crop declines

The world's largest soybean producer and exporter will fail to deliver a record crop this year. Crop forecasters have slashed their estimates for Brazil's soy output as persistent drought and heat caused losses in the nation's south. Production is now seen below last year's level, when the South American nation reaped 137.3 million tons. The harvest could have reached as much as 145 million tons this season, according to initial forecasts.
Apple exports face another ‘tough year’

Exports of U.S. apples are lagging for a host of reasons, and the slowdown may continue for a while. Crowded ports, a lack of truck chassis and other infrastructure issues are contributing to the problem. Lingering tariffs are another factor. Shifting variety preferences also play a role. Add it all...
Heat wave to hit Argentina, further stressing corn, soybean crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
Turkish Lira Faces a Rocky New Year as Inflation Hits 19-Year High and Could Go Higher

Erdogan last month revealed a new rescue plan to bolster the currency without raising rates, which many economists criticized as unsustainable. The Turkish president continues to brush aside concerns, saying that the "excessive" price increases are "thorns" and "pebbles" on Turkey's path. Goldman Sachs sees Turkey's inflation going above 40%...
Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
7 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

Many African countries are pressured by high inflation rates, thus causing everything to become expensive. Business Insider Africa presents Africa's seven most expensive countries to live in as a result of high inflation rates. Inflation is measured by the rate at which prices of goods and services increase within a...
Beef, pork and poultry prices keep rising, but who's profiting?

REDDING, Calif. — Meat prices are still going up and President Biden is proposing ways to lower the farm-to-table cost. Local farmers and officials nationwide seem to agree on the issue. “For too long, we have seen the multinational meatpackers suck out all of the wealth of rural America...
What $6 Corn Means for the Cattle Market

When it comes to understanding markets, it's far too costly to look at things from a simple, singular perspective. What may be good for today could be the dismay of tomorrow, and what seems supportive long term usually comes as bitter pill to swallow today. When it comes to weathering the blows of the market, it's vital to understand that there is always a long- and short-term game being played, and both are inherently important to understand. While Tuesday's advancement to $6.00 per bushel corn came as a heavy load to bear, there could be some good that comes from the corn's expensive price tag.
Retail Fertilizer Price Rise To Cause Food Cost Inflation in 2022

Retail fertilizer prices have risen to record highs, starting in the Fall. According to a DTN survey in November, 7 of 8 major fertilizer prices posted an average cost of $522 a ton in the fourth week of October. According to RFD-TV, a December report showed that recorded prices are starting to slow down some with just 3 out of the 8 major fertilizers moving slightly higher.
Mexican president urges investors to 'Mexicanize' Citi asset sale

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday urged domestic investors to snap up the consumer banking arm of Citigroup (C.N) in his country after it went on sale this week. "We can turn it into something very good, if, without authoritarian measures, it's...
Mexican president says pandemic 'on way out' despite record infections

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain. Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza. However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated." In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks."
