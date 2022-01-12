ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Study Finds Eating More Olive Oil Could Lead to a Longer Life

By lexiontheradio
kiss951.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers say if you want to live longer, incorporate more olive oil in your diet. MindBodyGreen says this is especially beneficial if you use it to replace less healthy fats, like butter....

