The No. 5 USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to Stanford, 75-69, on the road Tuesday night. Head coach Andy Enfield said the team just did not put enough together at a high level. USC let a halftime lead slip away to fell to 13-1 on the year. Stanford outscored USC, 43-36, in the second half to pull away and improve to 9-5 on the year. Despite having three players in double-figures, the Trojans were not able to stay undefeated. Stanford’s Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones scored 21 points per game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO