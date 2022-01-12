ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Pasco Sheriff Finds Potbellied Pig, Is It Yours?

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnDJ4_0djmZLf700

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff is seeking the owner of a potbellied pig that was located in Lutz on Tuesday.

According to deputies, on Jan. 11, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black female potbellied pig, who weighs approx. 40 lbs., in Lake Como Community at 20500 Cot Rd., Lutz.

If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-001268.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBwI_0djmZLf700

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Lutz, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lutz, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Politics#Pso#Lake Como Community#The Non Emergency Line#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Woman Found Dead In Carrollwood, Sheriff Seeking Public’s Help

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance after the body of a deceased adult was located in Carrollwood. On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a female victim was discovered deceased near the 1200 block of Four Oaks Road. Through investigative means, it was determined the female suffered upper body trauma and her death is suspicious in nature.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Who Stabbed Girlfriend To Death In Thonotosassa Captured In New Mexico

After a nationwide search that led to his arrest by New Mexico State Police, Trent Diggs has been indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury for killing his former girlfriend in her Thonotosassa home last month. Prosecutors with the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office secured the indictment for first-degree premeditated murder Thursday and Diggs was returned to Florida last night.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy