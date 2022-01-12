Pasco Sheriff Finds Potbellied Pig, Is It Yours?

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff is seeking the owner of a potbellied pig that was located in Lutz on Tuesday.

According to deputies, on Jan. 11, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black female potbellied pig, who weighs approx. 40 lbs., in Lake Como Community at 20500 Cot Rd., Lutz.

If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-001268.

