Land O' Lakes, FL

Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 15-Year-Old Girl

By Local News Desk
 1 day ago
LAND O’ LAKES, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Talisa Denison Johnson, a missing-runaway 15-year-old.

Denison Johnson was last seen in the Ally Ln. area of Land O’ Lakes at approx. 11:30 p.m., Jan. 11.

Denison Johnson is 5’5”, approx. 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Denison Johnson was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a light-colored t-shirt.

If you have any information on Denison Johnson’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Or submit tips online at: https://www.pascosheriff.com/tips/.

