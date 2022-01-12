Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 15-Year-Old Girl

LAND O’ LAKES, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Talisa Denison Johnson, a missing-runaway 15-year-old.

Denison Johnson was last seen in the Ally Ln. area of Land O’ Lakes at approx. 11:30 p.m., Jan. 11.

Denison Johnson is 5’5”, approx. 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Denison Johnson was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a light-colored t-shirt.

If you have any information on Denison Johnson’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Or submit tips online at: https://www.pascosheriff.com/tips/.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon