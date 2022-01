BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The outfield dimensions at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will undergo their first major change in more than 20 years to create a ballpark “that is fair for both pitchers and hitters.” According to an email sent to Birdland Members whose seats will be eliminated by the change, the team has decided to push back and raise the left field wall. It’s the first alteration since the 2001 season, when the team reconfigured the diamond, adding up to seven feet to the outfield. That change was undone the next year. Standing at seven feet tall, the left field wall...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO