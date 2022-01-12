ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Linux Games of 2021

By LinuxStoney
linuxtoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are already in 2022 and not only that: January 6th was the Day of the Magi, a...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
phoronix.com

Canonical Hiring For An Ubuntu Linux Desktop Gaming Product Manager

Canonical is looking to capitalize on the renewed interest around Linux gaming and the raised prospects thanks to Valve's Steam Play allowing a growing number of compelling Windows games becoming playable on Linux. Canonical is now hiring for a new role of a Desktop Gaming Product Manager for Ubuntu. Canonical...
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 Notes Reveal New Armor Sets

Square Enix shared the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 notes, which reveals new armor sets that will appear through the update. Additionally, a new cosmetic set can be acquired through crafting. With the update, players will now be able to obtain another armor set through the Pandaemonium Savage raids, and through Tomestone exchange. Additionally, the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 notes reveal how players can acquire the items necessary to obtain this gear.
linuxtoday.com

15 apt Command Examples in Ubuntu / Debian Linux

Apt is a command-line package management utility for Ubuntu and Debian Linux. Apt is used to install, remove, update and upgrade Debian packages from the command line in Ubuntu and Debian systems. In this post, we will cover 15 apt command examples in Ubuntu and Debian Linux. Let’s dive into the examples.
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Linux Kernel 5.16 on Ubuntu or Linux Mint

Linux kernel 5.16 is now available so here’s a tutorial on how to install it on your Ubuntu or Linux Mint distributions, or a similar derivative. Linux kernel 5.16 is a great release of Linux gamers and AMD users. It brings the long-anticipated FUTEX2 implementation from Collabora for a faster gaming experience when playing both native Linux games and Windows games via Wine.
linuxtoday.com

Linux Basics: How to Switch Between Users in Linux

Linux is a multi-user operating system. Whether it’s using the superuser account to execute administrative tasks or modifying the current user’s access to a certain directory, you’ll have to move between users at some point. In this article, you will learn about all the different ways to switch between users in the Linux system.
GamingOnLinux

Linux Kernel 5.16 is out now bringing the futex2 work to help Linux Gaming

The one many have no doubt been waiting for is the inclusion of Collabora's work on FUTEX2 with futex_waitv(). This is supposed to help Linux gaming with Proton / Wine and also Native Linux gaming too. As Collabora developer André Almeida previously described it: "The use case of this syscall is to allow low level locking libraries to wait for multiple locks at the same time. This is specially useful for emulating Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects. A futex_waitv()-based solution has been used for some time at Proton's Wine (a compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux). Compared to a solution that uses eventfd(), futex was able to reduce CPU utilization for games, and even increase frames per second for some games. This happens because eventfd doesn't scale very well for a huge number of read, write and poll calls compared to futex. Native game engines will benefit of this as well, given that this wait pattern is common for games.".
pocketgamer.com

Best Metroidvania games for iOS

Do you want to know what Metroidvania games are and which ones are the best? Look no further! On this page, you'll find a list of the best Metroidvania games for iOS devices. Metroidvania are typically non-linear 2D adventure platformers, heavily focused on character progression and the exploration of an interconnected game world. By obtaining special items, players can power-up their character and overcome obstacles in order to gain access to previously unreachable areas, opening up the game world for further exploration. Items like these are usually protected by a 'Boss' character, or they are hidden somewhere on the map.
linuxtoday.com

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Promises Performance Boost for All Raspberry Pi 4 Devices

Ubuntu Desktop on Raspberry Pi arrived officially with the Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) release, but it was only recommended for the Raspberry Pi 4 models with 4GB or 8GB RAM, Raspberry Pi 400, as well as Raspberry Pi CM4 (Compute Module 4). Well, that’s about to change as Canonical wants...
linuxtoday.com

Alternatives to Autodesk Flame: Free and Open Source

Autodesk Flame is 3D visual effects (VFX), finishing, and color grading software. Flame is available for Linux but it’s proprietary software. What are the best free and open source alternatives to Autodesk Flame?
thexboxhub.com

The Best Canadian Game Developers

Canada is today one of the global centers of the gaming industry. In fact, the Canadian video game industry is the third-largest in the world. Not only that, the industry contributes an enormous amount of money to the country’s GDP – some $5.5 billion. Let’s take a quick...
