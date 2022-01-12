The Best Linux Games of 2021

Do you want to know what Metroidvania games are and which ones are the best? Look no further! On this page, you'll find a list of the best Metroidvania games for iOS devices. Metroidvania are typically non-linear 2D adventure platformers, heavily focused on character progression and the exploration of an interconnected game world. By obtaining special items, players can power-up their character and overcome obstacles in order to gain access to previously unreachable areas, opening up the game world for further exploration. Items like these are usually protected by a 'Boss' character, or they are hidden somewhere on the map.
Comments / 0