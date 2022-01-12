ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mexico eyeing market concentration on Citi sale, ministry says

By Thompson Reuters
 1 day ago
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican will pay close attention to the issue of market concentration as Citigroup...

Reuters

Mexican president urges investors to 'Mexicanize' Citi asset sale

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday urged domestic investors to snap up the consumer banking arm of Citigroup (C.N) in his country after it went on sale this week. "We can turn it into something very good, if, without authoritarian measures, it's...
ECONOMY
riviera-maya-news.com

Several Mexican agencies express interest in acquiring American Citigroup

Mexico City, Mexico — A day after American Citigroup announced their exit to consumer banking in Mexico, other financial institutions have expressed interest in acquiring their Mexico business. Banco Santander, Banorte and Scotiabank have expressed interest in buying Citibanamex businesses. On Tuesday, Citigroup announced their intention to leave the...
BUSINESS
perfumerflavorist.com

Bolloré Logistics Opens Headquarters in Mexico City

Bolloré Logistics Mexico has relocated its headquarters to a new complex near the World Trade Center. Located in the center of Mexico City with more than 800 square meters, Citi Insur complex is an autonomous, sustainable building with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, as well as wastewater treatment. In December 2019, it also received the LEED Gold Certification, testifying to its energy and environmental performance.
RETAIL
The Independent

Mexico's president wants Mexicans to buy Citigroup unit

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he hopes Mexican investors buy the local subsidiary of Citigroup In a post on social media, the president said that “we would like this bank to be Mexicanized,” contending that foreign bankers often take profits abroad rather than re-invest them in Mexico The U.S. banking giant Citigroup announced Tuesday it would sell its Citibanamex retail banking operations in Mexico as part of a worldwide strategy to focus on the corporate market. López Obrador’s comment is likely to draw scrutiny, given his sometimes close, sometimes troubled relations with two Mexican business...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Mexico: Citibank sale poses ‘delicate’ antimonopoly issues

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they are going to keep a close eye on Citigroup’s proposed sale of its Mexico subsidary, Citibanamex, noting the transaction poses “delicate” regulatory issues. Citibanamex is Mexico’s third-largest bank and regulators are apparently concerned that whoever acquires it could accumulate too big a share of the banking market. The country’s Treasury Department said Wednesday “the exit of such a large retail bank … poses delicate questions for finance and regulatory authorities … including the fundamental issue of market concentration.” Citigroup announced Tuesday it would sell off or list its retail banking operations in Mexico, as part of a worldwide strategy.
ECONOMY
