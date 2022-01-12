How to make the best Call of Duty: Vanguard Welgun class

Sledgehammer just shared four new additions coming soon. Call of Duty: Vanguard has had a bumpy few months. While praised for its campaign and multiplayer, many have complained about its brief length and dull Zombies mode. Much like the free-to-play battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard has also been filled to the brim with bugs and glitches since day one, causing players to further complain about the absolute state of the Sledgehammer release. Days into 2022, however, the dev team has come forward to highlight four upcoming additions and changes coming to Vanguard in early January. While not much detail is provided just yet, many players are hoping to see some big enough alterations to make the game worth installing again.

