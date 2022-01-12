ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to make the best Call of Duty: Vanguard Welgun class

By Lauren Sayles
pcinvasion.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty: Vanguard mid-season update is here. As a part of the update, Call of Duty is gearing up to release an Attack on Titan bundle to celebrate the anime’s final season. While we wait for that, a new weapon has been added into the mix named the Welgun....

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard And Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Start Times And Details

An official date hasn't been confirmed for Call of Duty's Season 1 Reloaded update for Vanguard and Warzone, but we've officially reached the middle of the season. Call of Duty's mid-season updates generally bring more content and weapon tuning across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, but few details have been revealed by Activision. Here's what we know so far about the big update.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Gracey Auto class

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One brought many changes and additions, one of which is the Warzone Pacific battle royale update. Along with the season, Warzone got even more weapons to choose. Ever since Caldera made its debut, Vanguard shotguns have been incredibly popular for players. For example, some are sticking to the powerful Combat Shotgun, pairing it with a long-range option to create a versatile build. With the best class, the Gracey Auto is a shotgun that is able to shred through players in Warzone Pacific.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Titan#Vanguard#M1928#The Reserved Steel#Sa
ausdroid.net

Weekend Warrior: Call of Duty Vanguard review — Action packed for noobs and veterans

Call of Duty is a game franchise that has been a staple for FPS enthusiasts for years. Now with the branching of the franchise onto Blizzard’s BattleNet platform, there’s a new breed of soldier. As with any game, there are good and not so good points to address in the gameplay. I’ve spent a few weekends in front of the PC (what a surprise right?) playing Vanguard and largely had a great time of it, but also endured some frustrations.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best Einhorn Revolving loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

A new shotgun loadout has been making the rounds on social media over the holidays and ruining the end of 2021 for many Call of Duty: Warzone gamers due to its one-shot potential. The Einhorn Revolving shotgun hadn’t seen much usage in Warzone over the first few weeks since the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan bundle coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is receiving an Attack on Titan bundle to celebrate the show’s final season, allowing fans to use a Captain Levi Ackerman-inspired operator skin. Attack on Titan, one of the most popular anime series, is now in its fourth and final season. Fans everywhere are anxiously tuning in to see the show’s climax and this Vanguard crossover is a great way to celebrate the end of the series.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
The Windows Club

Fix Call of Duty Vanguard Server snapshot error

Here is a full guide on how you can fix the Server snapshot error on Call of Duty: Vanguard. Call of Duty: Vanguard is a first-person shooter game that is just released recently. It has already garnered a lot of popularity amongst gaming enthusiasts. However, a lot of players have reported open experiencing the “Server snapshot error” message.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Call of Duty players reveal why they haven’t bought Vanguard

Call of Duty players reveal why they haven’t bought Vanguard. As Season1 Reloaded for Call of Duty Vanguard draws near, thousands of players still log in to multiplayer to enjoy the fast-paced action that this franchise is known for. To the dismay of many, Call of Duty 2 is being remastered by Sledgehammer Games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Call of Duty Teases Attack on Titan Warzone & Vanguard Crossover

It looks like the long-rumored Attack on Titan Call of Duty Warzone & Vanguard crossover is finally happening soon!. Over the last couple of years, Call of Duty has had a number of cool crossovers with popular characters from other franchises. However, this could be the best one yet. Following...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Devs Promise Changes in Early 2022

Sledgehammer just shared four new additions coming soon. Call of Duty: Vanguard has had a bumpy few months. While praised for its campaign and multiplayer, many have complained about its brief length and dull Zombies mode. Much like the free-to-play battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard has also been filled to the brim with bugs and glitches since day one, causing players to further complain about the absolute state of the Sledgehammer release. Days into 2022, however, the dev team has come forward to highlight four upcoming additions and changes coming to Vanguard in early January. While not much detail is provided just yet, many players are hoping to see some big enough alterations to make the game worth installing again.
VIDEO GAMES
nashvillechatterclass.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Developers Confirm The Arrival of New Incendiary Nerfs

Along with Bayonet builds and shotguns, one feature that has always been very popular in Call of Duty: Vanguard are Incendiary Rounds. Ever since it was launched, fireworks have always made their presence felt in the game. This issue got discussed very prominently when ‘tone deaf’ Incendiary Grenades were introduced...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Call of Duty Vanguard teases major nerfs in future update

Call of Duty Vanguard developer, Sledgehammer Games, has promised that big changes are on the way for its World War II shooter. Like Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, support for Vanguard will continue throughout 2022 alongside Warzone Pacific, building to the gradual release of this year’s entry in the monolith franchise.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy