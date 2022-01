It may be possible for Kyrie Irving to play home games at the Barclays Center this season, but only if the Brooklyn Nets agree to pay the fines. According to a report by the New York Daily News, the penalties listed in former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio’s executive order are as follows: a warning for the first offense, a $1,000 USD fine for the second offense, a $2,000 USD fine for the third offense and a $5,000 USD fine for the fourth, fifth and subsequent offenses. The Nets currently have 20 home games left in the regular season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO