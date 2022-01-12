ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia football WR Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zS7uo_0djmRxTh00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson fought and clawed to earn playing time after walking on to the football team. Johnson was an unheralded recruit coming out of Peachtree High School.

Kirby Smart and Georgia put Johnson on scholarship after the 2020 college football season. Johnson will have two years of eligibility at his new home.

Johnson is likely seeking more playing time. The junior wide receiver finished the 2021 season with four touches for 35 yards. Johnson had Georgia’s longest play (21 yards) against Clemson and forced a fumble against Vanderbilt. Johnson’s playing time on offense decreased as the season went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADczK_0djmRxTh00
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jaylen Johnson scored a touchdown during the Georgia spring game. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson played in all 10 games in 2020 as a reserve receiver and special teams player. He recorded no statistics.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound receiver walked on as a freshman and was a fixture on the scout team in 2018. In 2019, Johnson played in three games and ended the year with two catches for 20 yards.

Johnson previously wore No. 81 before changing to No. 23. Johnson joins defensive back Ameer Speed in the transfer portal.

Comments / 1

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
247Sports

Alabama football: Paul Finebaum says loss of John Metchie, Jameson Williams 'won't be a big problem' in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Alabama loses four-star quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
thefocus.news

Who is Stetson Bennett's mom Denise and dad Stetson Bennett III?

After their national title win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s mom carried out an emotional interview. Denise Bennett and Stetson’s dad, Stetson Bennett III, have both been hugely supportive of his football career. The 23-year-old quarterback, who was a walk-on at Georgia his freshman...
NFL
Eleven Warriors

Five-Star Quarterback Dante Moore Says Ohio State Has “One of the Top Quarterback Rooms in the Country”

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Ohio State to land a premier quarterback in the class of 2023. Once C.J. Stroud likely declares for the NFL draft next offseason assuming his 2022 campaign is similar to 2021, the 2023 starter at quarterback is likely going to either be Devin Brown or Kyle McCord, either of whom could be a two-year starter at OSU. Landing a prized quarterback in 2024 seems more likely than in 2023. But Ryan Day’s goal is to land a highly billed quarterback in every single recruiting class, and most discounted the chances of landing Brown when his name was first floated as a OSU possibility.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Jaylen Johnson
PennLive.com

Yes, Georgia finally took the College Football Playoff, but Bryce Young was big winner in defeat | Jones

While there are plenty of feel-good stories surrounding Georgia’s 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff, I have one takeaway that’s all about Alabama. Yes, it was great to see the Bulldogs finally break through and win their first title in 41 years. Yes, the Stetson Bennett story, walk-on to triumphant championship QB, is a nice one. And yes, that UGA front, especially LB Nakobe Dean and DE Travon Walker, was the difference in the game.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Jameson Williams receives good news after knee injury in CFP title game

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Bulldogs#College Football#American Football#Wr#Peachtree High School
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX Sports

What Ed Orgeron says about USC hiring Lincoln Riley

Coach O has high praise for the USC Trojans' big coaching move. In an appearance on FOX Sports' National Championship Live Tailgate, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commended USC for rocking the college football world in November by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. When discussing Riley's recruiting track...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland WR, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hits transfer portal

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin is now in the transfer portal. He originally committed to Maryland in 2018, and was a member of the 2019 class. He is listed as a 2-star recruit from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania per Rivals. Tomlin played in 6 games for the...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett shares special moment with his mother following national championship

Stetson Bennett and his mother shared a special moment inside Lucas Oil Stadium late Monday night as Georgia celebrated the national championship win over Alabama. His mother later tweeted “I love you to the moon and back❤️ GO DAWGS!” and the tweet received more than 1,200 likes, more than 70 retweets and more than 20 replies by early Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy