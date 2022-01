The Match-Up: Villanova (#14 AP Poll, #4 kenpom, #7 NET, 11-4 Overall, 4-1 Big East) takes on Xavier (#17 AP Poll, #20 kenpom, #17 NET, 12-2 Overall, 2-1 Big East) at the Cintas Center on Wednesday evening. Xavier is off to a hot start to the season with quality wins against Ohio State, Cincinnati and Marquette at home, Virginia Tech on a neutral court and Oklahoma State and Butler on the road. The two losses for the Musketeers were an eight-point, neutral court loss to Iowa State and the loss at Villanova on December 21st.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO