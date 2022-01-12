ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Releases Batch of Reports, Including 2021 Crop Size, Yield

By Ashley Davenport
hoosieragtoday.com
 1 day ago

Arguably one of the biggest days of the year for USDA reports, the agency will release a...

hoosieragtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastagnet.com

USDA Releases Projected 2021 Crop Estimates

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released their latest production estimates for various 2021 row crops. Tyron Spearman runs through some of the updated numbers.
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

AEM Releases Year-End 2021 Equipment Sales Numbers

Nearly 360,000 total tractors and combines left dealer lots in 2021 in North America. U.S. and Canadian unit sales of ag tractors and combines finished 2021 with gains of more than ten percent in nearly every segment in both countries. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers released the data this week...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Wheat#Stock#Soybean
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Higher, Wheat Lower After USDA Reports

March soybeans closed up 12 3/4 cents Wednesday after USDA cut the crop estimates for Brazil and Argentina. March KC wheat closed down 13 3/4 cents and other wheats were also lower after USDA raised the U.S. ending stocks estimate a little more than expected. March corn closed down 2...
AGRICULTURE
Kat Kountry 105

USDA January Report Big Moves In Corn & Beans [Listen]

This morning the USDA released one of the biggest reports of the year at 11:00. It was the normal Supply Demand numbers but also included the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report and final production for the previous growing season. In the past this report has had a history of moving the grain markets up and down, sometimes the limit! After the release we saw corn move 13 cents a bushel and soybeans 31 cents a bushel in about three minutes!
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
foxnebraska.com

USDA sets goal of doubling cover crop acres

BLADEN, NEB. — Nebraska farmers are leaders in conservation practices and now the USDA announces a goal of doubling the number of corn and soybean fields where cover crops are planted. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new partnership with the National Corn Growers, United Soybean Board, and...
BLADEN, NE
Agriculture Online

Pre-USDA report estimates cut Brazil's soybean production

In a report that the USDA uses to print its final U.S. crop production estimates for 2021, the number that could get most of the attention Wednesday will be Brazil’s soybean production output. Due to the dry weather in November and December, the trade expects the USDA to drop...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

U.S. Meat Production Slowing As COVID Cases Rise

Meat companies and union officials tell Reuters that rising COVID-19 infections among workers are forcing meat plants to slow production and the government to replace slaughter inspectors. Meatpacking was an early epicenter of COVID in 2020 and is now the latest sector to be disrupted by the Omicron variant. Cargill,...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Brazil Soybean Estimates Drop

Brazilian soybean crop estimates dropped sharply last week because of weather concerns. A mix of conditions that are too dry in some areas and too wet in others means the Brazil crop will no longer be a record-setter. Successful Farming says the crop should come in around 133.4 million metric...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Report: USDA tariff damage payment calculations need recalibration

A report by the Government Accountability Office released dated November but released in December claims that under the Donald Trump administration, tariff relief payments by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to corn farmers were unbalanced and in excess of calculated damage from tariffs. The GAO report was requested by the...
AGRICULTURE
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: December 2021 Colorado crop progress and condition report

Exceptionally dry and warm weather persisted across several counties during the month of December, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Productive snowstorms during the latter half of December brought moisture to western counties and the high country, greatly boosting snowpack. Eastern counties...
COLORADO STATE
Wright County Journal Press

USDA Webinar: Insurance and Disaster Assistance for Specialty Crop Growers

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. The Food Group of Minnesota- Big River Farms is hosting the Risk Management Agency (RMA) and the Minnesota Farm Service Agency (FSA), to provide information about insurance and disaster programs for vegetable, fruit and other special crop producers; including small scale operations and those that market locally, during a webinar on Jan. 12 from 6 to 7 pm. There will be additional time available for growers and participants to ask questions.
MINNESOTA STATE
MySanAntonio

La Nina halts Brazil's soy record as analysts see crop declines

The world's largest soybean producer and exporter will fail to deliver a record crop this year. Crop forecasters have slashed their estimates for Brazil's soy output as persistent drought and heat caused losses in the nation's south. Production is now seen below last year's level, when the South American nation reaped 137.3 million tons. The harvest could have reached as much as 145 million tons this season, according to initial forecasts.
AGRICULTURE
farmvilleherald.com

Soaring fertilizer prices have farmers bracing for spring planting

As fertilizer costs continue to rise, farmers are working hard to plan and budget for the 2022 growing season. Fertilizer is a necessity for farmers, allowing them to achieve the high yields needed to meet demand and keep their operations afloat. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), fertilizer costs have risen as much as 300% in some areas — adding significant pressure to farmers’ pocketbooks.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

Industry Reacts to Meat Supply Chain Action Report

(NAFB) – Farm groups mostly welcomed the Biden administration’s meat supply chain action plan Monday. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says his organization “appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system.”. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association also welcomed...
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

USDA offering hog assistance through CARES Act program

IARN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for a CARES Act program to assist hog producers who were impacted by low market prices at the height of the pandemic. USDA is taking applications for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program now through February 25th. The program...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy