Canalys: 2021 PC shipments grew 15%, 2022 expected to be even stronger

By Michael Gariffo
ZDNet
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCanalys' fourth-quarter figures for the global PC market show that the rumors of the pandemic surge of PC shipments starting to fizzle had little basis in reality. According to the measurement company, 2021 saw total PC shipments reach 341 million units, a 15% rise over the 2020s already strong sales, 27%...

www.zdnet.com

gizmochina.com

Global PC shipments grew 15% in 2021; Lenovo tops with 24.1% market share

The sales of PC were expected to drop in 2021 because of the ongoing global chip shortage but instead of sales dropping, the year witnessed growth in terms of PC shipments globally, reaching 341 million units. As per the latest report from Canalys, the PC shipments for the year 2021...
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Despite supply chain constraints, PC shipments surged in 2021

Personal computers were some of the best-selling technology products in 2021, with total shipments for the year rising 15% to 341 million globally, pouring scorn on the suggestion that the pandemic-inspired boom is starting to fizzle out. The data from analyst firm Canalys today includes fourth-quarter PC sales of 92...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Fast Retailing reports record first-quarter performance

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posted a record first-quarter profit on Thursday and kept its yearly forecast unchanged, even as business in the key market of mainland China was hit by virus restrictions. Net profit for the first quarter jumped 33 percent on-year to 93.6 billion yen ($817 million) marking its best ever first quarter, Fast Retailing said, as business in many parts of the world rebounded from virus lockdowns.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Delta Air warns of loss in current quarter after stronger than expected Q4 profit

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings on the back of strong holiday travel demand, but warned of a loss in the current quarter through March due to turbulence caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Atlanta-based carrier’s adjusted profit for the fourth...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration shares slide 5.4% premarket after company revenue guidance

GrowGeneration Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the operator of hydroponic and organic garden centers offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year that lagged Wall Street estimates, weighed down by weakness in the hydroponics market. The Denver, Colo.-based company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue to range from $88 million to $90 million, below the FactSet consensus of $103 million. It expects full-year revenue to range from $420 million to $422 million, also below the FactSet consensus of $435.3 million. "The sales results for Q4 combined with one-time expenses will result in a loss for...
STOCKS
94.3 Jack FM

Tesco upgrades profit outlook on stronger than expected Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) -Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Thursday raised its profit outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a rise in Christmas sales despite a tough comparative with 2020 when spending was boosted by a COVID-19 lockdown. The group said UK like-for-like sales rose 0.2%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Microsoft hires former Apple chip designer

Microsoft confirmed a new hire on Wednesday who will play a key role in the company's Arm processor designs. According to Bloomberg, Mike Filippo will work within Microsoft's cloud computing service, Azure, to produce custom processors. Filippo will bring plenty of chip design experience to this new role since he previously worked at Apple, Intel Corp, and Arm Ltd.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Infosys stock surges toward a record after revenue beat, raised growth outlook

Shares of Infosys Ltd. surged 2.7% toward a record in midday trading Wednesday, after the India-based digital services and consulting company reported fourth-quarter revenue that rose above expectations and raised its 2022 growth outlook, while profit met expectations amid gross margin headwinds. The company reported net income of $774 million, or 18 cents a share, up from $705 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period and in line with the FactSet consensus. Revenue grew 20.9% to $4.25 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.19 billion. Cost of sales grew 25.5% to $2.86 billion, knocking gross margin down to 32.8% from 35.3%, driven primarily by supply chain challenges. For 2022, the company raised its revenue growth guidance range to 19.5% to 20.0% from 16.5% to 17.5%. The stock, which has run up 6.6% amid a four-day win streak, has shot up 17.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Philips stock tumbles toward biggest selloff since 2008 after downbeat revenue outlook

The U.S.-listed shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. plunged 15.7% toward a near two-year low in morning trading Wednesday, after the Netherlands-based medical technologies and products company provided a downbeat revenue outlook, citing "intensified global supply chain shortages" and the postponement of customer equipment installations. The stock, which was the biggest decliner listed on the NYSE, was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it dropped 15.9% on Oct. 15, 2008. The stock is also on track for the lowest close since March 2020. Philips said overnight that it now expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately EUR4.9 billion ($5.6 billion), which is about EUR350 million below previous guidance. "[W]e faced significantly intensified global supply chain issues across our businesses, in addition to customer postponement of equipment installations in hospitals," said Chief Executive Frans van Houten. Separately, the company said it increased the field-action provision related to the Philips Respironics recall by around EUR225 million, due to higher volumes of devices requiring remediation and increased supply costs. Philips' stock has plunged 24.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Intuitive Surgical provides upbeat revenue outlook, even in face of COVID-19 resurgence

Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. eased 0.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the minimally invasive care company provided an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue outlook, amid strength in its instruments and accessories business and as the COVID-19 resurgence impacted results. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of "approximately" $1.55 billion, up 17% from a year ago and above the FactSet consensus of $1.51 billion. Instruments and accessories revenue is expected to increase 13% to $843 million, which is above the FactSet consensus of $755.1 million. The company said fourth-quarter procedures with its da Vinci surgical system increased about 19% from a year ago, while the resurgence of COVID-19 later in the quarter impacted procedures. The company said COVID-19 will likely continue to hurt procedure volumes. The stock has gained 1.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
MARKETS
TechRepublic

Global PC shipments hit highest volume since 2012

Computer shipments reached 341 million units for all of 2021, a jump of 15% from the previous year, says Canalys. The PC industry was the recipient of another banner year as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic forced organizations and remote workers to stock up on computers. For 2021 as a whole, PC shipments totaled 341 million units, 15% higher than in 2020, 27% higher than in 2019, and the largest number of shipments since 2012, research firm Canalys said on Wednesday.
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

Apple’s Mac shipments grow at double the rate of the PC market overall

The PC market ended 2021 strongly, as fourth-quarter shipments exceeded 90 million for the second straight year while Apple’s Mac shipments grows double the rate of the PC market overall. Canalys:. The latest Canalys data shows that worldwide shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations grew 1% year on year...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple grew Mac shipments & marketshare in strong fourth quarter for PCs

Total PC shipments exceeded 90 million for the second year in a row in the fourth quarter of 2021, with Apple's Mac lineup seeing solid growth in Q4, according to analytics firm Canalys. The latest data suggests that worldwide shipments of desktops, laptops, and workstations reached 92 million in Q4...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Canalys: Worldwide PC shipments soared in 2021 to 341 million units

While the fourth-quarter numbers were up just 1% over the previous year, 2021 was still the best year since 2012, according to the firm. As Canalys senior analyst Ishan Dutt pointed out, PCs had a great year in spite of chip supply issues, and he sees PCs as firmly entrenched as part of our work and leisure lives, with it becoming the norm to have multiple PCs in the same home in developed areas of the world.
TECHNOLOGY

