NDSU schedules sugarbeet grower seminars for February

(CHAMPAIGN) Illinois farmers are urged to take advantage of the upcoming 2022 Conservation Cropping Seminar online event, which is set for Thursday morning, February 3rd, from 9:00 to 12:00. For the eighth year in a row, conservation partners offer helpful information, data, and farmer testimonials in the one day three hour session discussing how to improve soil health, learn more about cover crops, how to help remain profitable, and how to use sustainable techniques that build up natural resilience to weather extremes, pests, and weeds. The seminar will include a question and answer session, plus a list of several guest speakers from throughout the state. To register, go online at the Champaign County SWCD website at ccswcd.com or contact the office in Champaign.

