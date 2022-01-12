NDSU schedules sugarbeet grower seminars for February
Sidney Herald
1 day ago
Sugarbeet growers will have an opportunity to learn more about diseases, weeds and insect pests during seminars North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension is holding Feb. 1, 3, 15 and 17. Here is the seminar schedule:. Tuesday, Feb. 1 — seminar for American Crystal Sugar Co. growers from the...
WEST FARGO, N.D. — Cercospora leaf spot remains a formidable sugarbeet disease and one that farmers must control, university Extension experts told farmers at the Sugarbeet Research and Reporting Session. The disease, which affects sugarbeet plants during the growing season, is spread by wind, water and insects. “It still...
Calfhood implants will be just one of the topics for the 2022 Kansas State University Winter Ranch Management Seminar Series. Hosted by four areas across the state of Kansas, the meetings will feature presentations and comments by extension educators to enhance management strategies employed by cow-calf producers. The meetings will...
The 52nd annual Sugarbeet Research Reporting Session will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the West Fargo Convention Center starting at 7:30 a.m. Researchers and Extension specialists from North Dakota State University (NDSU), the University of Minnesota, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as from European research institutes and universities will provide updates on current sugarbeet research.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will host its Beef Cow Calf Workshop at three locations and virtually in February 2022. The workshop focuses on selection and development of replacement heifers, management and care of calving heifers, and secure beef supply planning. One Wisconsin BQA Continuing Education Credit is provided for those currently BQA certified in Wisconsin from attending this workshop.
(CHAMPAIGN) Illinois farmers are urged to take advantage of the upcoming 2022 Conservation Cropping Seminar online event, which is set for Thursday morning, February 3rd, from 9:00 to 12:00. For the eighth year in a row, conservation partners offer helpful information, data, and farmer testimonials in the one day three hour session discussing how to improve soil health, learn more about cover crops, how to help remain profitable, and how to use sustainable techniques that build up natural resilience to weather extremes, pests, and weeds. The seminar will include a question and answer session, plus a list of several guest speakers from throughout the state. To register, go online at the Champaign County SWCD website at ccswcd.com or contact the office in Champaign.
The current status of winter fishing is better appreciated and understood with a look back at where we were when the ice retreated last spring. “At that time, we had roughly 430 lakes in North Dakota and as we go into the new ice fishing season, we still have about 430 lakes, which is kind of hard to comprehend given how hot and dry it was last summer,” said Greg Power, North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries chief.
“How do I get a copy of ‘Recipes from Many Lands, furnished by the North Dakota Homemaker’s Club’?” the email said. “It was published by Agricultural Extension NDAC in July 1927.”. I’ve been around at North Dakota State University (NDSU) quite a while, but not...
The Golden Triangle Cropping Seminar is coming up thw week of January 10, 2022. Each one starts at 8:30 am with registration and speakers begin at 9. Topics include management of wheat stem sawfly, forage management during drought, cereal grain varieties, drought management, and relationships between new and long-time Montana residents.
Comments / 0